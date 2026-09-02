'The Vuelta was my choice to be at 110% for the Worlds' - Hugo Houle building form in Spanish Grand Tour as likely last rainbow jersey battle of career approaches

Tour de France stage winner Hugo Houle may be heading towards the finale of his career, but the Alpecin-Premier Tech racer already knows that he will have at least one high point still to come: participating in the UCI Road World Championships in Montréal later this month.

Racing the Worlds on home soil is something that only a minority of riders in each generation get the chance to do, the 35-year-old points out to Cyclingnews, but that is exactly what lies in store for the Canadian come September 20.

The Grands Prix de Québec and Montréal will almost certainly be his last races, too, as Houle's current plan is to retire after the Canadian WorldTour races in 2027.

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Currently racing in the Vuelta a España, Houle is eying his own chances, especially with the absence of Alpecin's sprinter Kaden Groves, who had to abandon after a crash.

It was a major loss for the team for the flat days in Spain like stage 12. But Houle, already a Tour de France stage winner in the Pyrenees back in 2022, is looking to try his luck on any terrain. Then after that, it's straight onto Canada.

"For me personally, the Vuelta's going better and better every day. I'm looking forward to what's coming up, and we have a good block of stages up to the next rest day. It could be interesting," Houle, currently running 89th overall, told Cyclingnews before stage 12.

"Everything is going well for me and we are keeping the World Championships in mind, that's all good."

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"For the team here in the Vuelta, the loss of Kaden is a big deal for sprint days and regarding Calar Alto [the summit finish on stage 12 - Ed.], a lot will depend on the GC teams, so of course you need some luck. But personally, whatever options there are, I want to try."

Houle's thoughts are turning increasingly to Montreal, Québec and the World Championships where Canada will celebrate its first battles for the rainbow jersey since Hamilton in 2003. That was a full eight years before Houle turned pro with the small Canadian squad, Spidertech Powered by C10, aged 21.

"Honestly, this World Championships got a really different feel to it," Houle, set to race the ninth pro Worlds of his career, told Cyclingnews.

"First just to be there is really important. Then, it will probably be my last World Championships, so it is a really big opportunity. Not every generation of cyclists gets that opportunity to race them at home.

"It's not easy for anywhere to get a World Championships, and I'm starting to feel the vibe in Québec, lots of people asking me about it. On social media and media that doesn't really ever report on cycling, too - now they're writing about it."

Houle's hopes that it will create momentum in Canada and "inspire kids to jump on the bike" also combine with his enjoyment of "the chance to show people what we do all year long.

"Of course we have Québec and Montreal in the WorldTour, but I think that what is interesting about the Worlds is that you have the younger categories as well and for men and women. So it can have a much broader impact.

"It's also a great opportunity for North Americans to see a good cycling show for free."

Houle is not certain what role he and the other riders in the Canadian line-up for men's road race will have, depending on how much preparation each has had. But he's adamant that he wants to be in on the action when it counts.

"Being at the Vuelta was my choice to be at 110% in Canada at the Championships.

I want to be there to race. I want to be there in the final. I want to be there at my best level and be ready to compete."

Quite apart from the location, Houle's motivation is even higher given he wants to stop racing in 2027, ideally after next year's GP Montréal, he tells Cyclingnews, so his home Worlds this autumn will likely be his last.

It could also be a last opportunity to race alongside former trade teammate and compatriot Mike Woods, who is coming out of retirement to take part in his home World Championships.

"I think it was his wish," Houle said. "He was a bit disappointed that last year, when he retired [through injury] - he could not race in Montréal. So it would be great for him to do one last ride. Also, I guess" - he says with a broad grin and jokingly - "but maybe he was finding it a little bit boring with his 'pension.'

Certainly riding a World Championships is a great way to bow out, or to come back, like Woods will do, for a final swansong, while Houle will have almost 12 months more left as a pro, after this autumn's battles for the rainbow jersey. But either way for Houle, riding the Canadian Championships will represent a landmark moment of his career come what may.