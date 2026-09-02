'The Vuelta was my choice to be at 110% for the Worlds' - Hugo Houle building form in Spanish Grand Tour as likely last rainbow jersey battle of career approaches

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35-year-old former Tour de France stage winner aiming to retire after Canadian WorldTour races in 2027

Hugo Houle pictured on the sign-on podium at the Vuelta a Espana
Hugo Houle (Alpecin-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France stage winner Hugo Houle may be heading towards the finale of his career, but the Alpecin-Premier Tech racer already knows that he will have at least one high point still to come: participating in the UCI Road World Championships in Montréal later this month.

Racing the Worlds on home soil is something that only a minority of riders in each generation get the chance to do, the 35-year-old points out to Cyclingnews, but that is exactly what lies in store for the Canadian come September 20.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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