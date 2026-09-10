'It's almost my home race now' – Three-time winner Michael Matthews primed for return to revamped GP Québec at end of rollercoaster season

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Australian veteran missing 'good mate' Tadej Pogačar in final block of races for 2026

Michael Matthews descends a corner during the 2026 Tour de France
Matthews' season has seen him miss months of racing after breaking both his arms (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a three-time winner of the race, and many more times a podium finisher, Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) is always a favourite for the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, but this year the race will hold extra importance for the Australian.

That's not just because the two Canadian Grands Prix this year are acting as a rehearsal for the upcoming Road World Championships in Montréal later this month – though that's of course a part of it – but also because for Matthews every race at full fitness this year feels like a success.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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