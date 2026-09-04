'Believe that this was the best achievable solution under the circumstances' – Organisers respond to criticism of women's elite start schedule at European Gravel Championships

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Road closure times and survey on preferred start order led to elite women's start five minutes after age group men, says UCI Gravel World Series manager Erwin Vervecken

The UEC Gravel European Championships in Houffalize (138 km), on Sunday 30 August 2026.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
The front of the line of starters, with the elite men going first, getting set to take off for three laps of the UEC European Gravel Championships course (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UEC Gravel European Championships start schedule packed the release of the elite and age group fields into thirty minutes on Sunday, with the elite men heading off to take on three laps of the course first, while the elite women's start came after the bulk of the men's age group categories had set off.

The interval between the elite women and the 65-74 men in the race, which was also part of the UCI Gravel World Series, was just five minutes. The 60-64 group was also a further two minutes back, and the 55-59 riders also started within 10 minutes of the elite women.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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