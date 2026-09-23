CRO Race: Carl-Frederik Bévort takes surprise first pro win in stage 2 sprint finish

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Nicolas Gojković finishes second with Jaun Sebastián Molano retaining the overall lead in third

Carl-Frederik Bevort (Uno-X Mobility) competes during the 2026 GP De Fourmies 2026 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Carl-Frederik Bévort took his first pro win (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Stage 2 of the CRO Race brought another sprint finish in Novalja as Carl-Frederik Bévort (Uno-X Mobility) proved the fastest sprinter from the bunch.
The 22-year-old Dane scored his first win of the season ahead of Nicolas Gojković (Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana) as stage 1 winner Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) rounded out the podium in third.

Modern Adventure and Soudal-QuickStep led the way into the final kilometres of the 114.5km stage, but it was Uno-X Mobility who had two on the front heading into the final sprint.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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