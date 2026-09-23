CRO Race: Carl-Frederik Bévort takes surprise first pro win in stage 2 sprint finish

Stage 2 of the CRO Race brought another sprint finish in Novalja as Carl-Frederik Bévort (Uno-X Mobility) proved the fastest sprinter from the bunch.

The 22-year-old Dane scored his first win of the season ahead of Nicolas Gojković (Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana) as stage 1 winner Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) rounded out the podium in third.

Modern Adventure and Soudal-QuickStep led the way into the final kilometres of the 114.5km stage, but it was Uno-X Mobility who had two on the front heading into the final sprint.

Henrik Pedersen took control of the lead-out with Bévort on his wheel as Gojkoviċ, Daniele Donati (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Matis Louvel (NSN) lined up behind with Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) losing ground.

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In the end, it was the Uno-X rider who prevailed, launching from the front with nobody able to match his closing pace. Croatian racer Gojković stuck in his wheel to take second place as Molano came from a poor starting position to pass Donati, Louvel, and Pedersen to come through for third.

The stage was always likely to end in a sprint finish, being flat for much of the way barring two second-category hills. The break of the day saw Szymon Wiśniewski (Wibatech Lubelskie Perla Polski) and Jakob Slibar (Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana) go clear in the opening kilometres of the race.

They raced to a two-minute lead on the peloton, while Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tried and failed to bridge the gap.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG led the peloton for much of the day, eventually bringing back the two breakaway men 26km from the line. Gabriele Raccagni (Polti-VisitMalta) led the way up the second climb of the day to take over the mountain classification lead, but from there it was smooth sailing to the line as the sprint teams took over.

Attacks from Mihael Stajnar (Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana), Matteo Turconi (Bardiani CSF-7 Saber), and Axel van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi) couldn't throw off Soudal-QuickStep, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, and Uno-X Mobility, and so the sprint finish was set up.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Carl-Frederik Bévort (Den) Uno-X Mobility 2:42:08 2 Nicolas Gojković (Cro) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Lorenzo De Longhi (Ita) Cofidis Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Davide Donati (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Matis Louvel (Fra) NSN Cycling Team Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Gabriele Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 9 - Cell 2

General classification after stage 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 6:40:00 2 Carl-Frederik Bévort (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:04 3 Sam Maisonobe (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:07 4 Nicolas Gojković (Cro) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana 0:00:08 5 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek 0:00:10 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:12 9 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:13 10 Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 9 - Cell 2