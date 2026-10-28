'He's now one of the big stars in cycling' – Can Visma fit British rider Matthew Brennan into Tour de France plans alongside Vingegaard and Van Aert?

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Team boss Richard Plugge says team will have to consider bringing 21-year-old star after five stage wins in Vuelta a España and stunning season

Stage winner Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Green points jersey react after the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 16 a 181.1km stage from Cortegana to Monasterio de La Rabida - Palos de la Frontera / #UCIWT / on September 08, 2026 in Palos de la Frontera, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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With the Tour de France Grand Départ taking place in Great Britain in 2027, and a likely sprint into the Carlisle stage offering up the first yellow jersey, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) represents the best chance at an opening day home winner. But will the rising British star even be present?

Riding for the same team as Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert means that any kind of stage-hunting opportunities are going to be limited, but Brennan has shown throughout 2026 that he can be relied upon for victories, and as a perfect accompaniment to the Belgian star's talents.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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