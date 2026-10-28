Netcompany Ineos to use AI-based aero testing app from 2027

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Partnership with US-based AiRO announced, as brand reveals new AI-based testing tech

Josh Tarling training on a TT bike
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Netcompany Ineos are set to reveal a partnership with digital aerodynamics app, AiRO, which will see it use a consumer-available app and artificial intelligence for its aero testing in the 2027 season.

The AiRO app, which launched a new AI-based CFD simulation tool called Vayu on Wednesday, promises to bring aero testing to a broader audience via bike fitters across the world.

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Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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