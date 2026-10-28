'It feels like coming full circle' – Australian DS Matt White rejoins EF Education-EasyPost 16 years after departing

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White has worked for Jayco-AlUla and Movistar after being dismissed from Garmin in 2010

STIRLING, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Start / Matthew White of Australia Sports Director Mitchelton - Scott / Interview / Woodside City / during the 22nd Santos Tour Down Under 2020, Stage 2 a 135,5km stage from Woodside to Stirling 422m / TDU / @tourdownunder / #UCIWT / on January 22, 2020 in Stirling, Australia. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Matt White is joining the backroom staff at US team EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Australian directeur sportif Matt White has joined EF Education-EasyPost, the US team have announced.

White, who hung up his wheels as a racer in 2007, began his directing career at the team, staying there for three years before being dismissed over a breach of policy. He then completed a long stint at Jayco-AlUla.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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