Jump To:

Lorena Wiebes' GC chances, opportunist riders and the defending champion – Tour of Britain Women contenders

By
Published

We take a look at the riders set to leave a mark on the 2026 Tour of Britain Women this week

Ally Wollaston, Lorena Wiebes, Kim Le Court-Pienaar are among the contenders for the Tour of Britain Women 2026
Ally Wollaston, Lorena Wiebes, Kim Le Court-Pienaar are among the contenders for the Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

After the excitement of the Tour de France Femmes, the Women's WorldTour continues this week with the Tour of Britain Women, in its new slot in the calendar, moved from June.

Wending its way from Cockermouth to Leamington Spa, the race's route is fairly sprinter-friendly again this year, but as usual mixes in the typically lumpy and heavy British roads that are never as flat as they look. The main GC day will come on stage 3 in North Wales, where the peloton will tackle a steep uphill finish atop The Great Orme in Llandudno.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.