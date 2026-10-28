'He has a very long way to go' - 19-year-old Tofik Beshir continues recovery in hospital from horrific training crash as CXD Trek Bikes teammates offer support with 'endless supply of bracelets'

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CXD Trek Bikes rider Miles Mattern stands next to Lucas Stierwalt, who&#039;s artwork will be made into posters to raise funds for Tofik Beshir&#039;s ongoing medical care
CXD Trek Bikes rider Miles Mattern stands next to Lucas Stierwalt, who's artwork will be made into posters to raise funds for Tofik Beshir's ongoing medical care (Image credit: CXD Trek Bikes)
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It has been 20 days since Tofik Beshir went on a gravel ride near his college in North Carolina and was air-flighted to a nearby trauma hospital after being struck head-on by a driver of a motor vehicle. He was allowed to relocate to a Washington, D.C.-area hospital to be near his family, but "there's a long road ahead" according to his cyclo-cross team manager at CXD Trek Bikes.

"I can say he is much more conscious than he has been the prior week. Having Tofik talk back, even with his raspy voice, is just wonderful. I'm looking forward to when he can say thank you to the world," Chris Merriam, founder and team manager for CXD Trek Bikes, told Cyclingnews.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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