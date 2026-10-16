Which mountains will be on the 2027 Tour de France route? Pyrenees back to the fore, one ferociously difficult stage, and other emerging details

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Mountaintop finish on notoriously difficult Col du Portet could be key climbing stage of race

2021 Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar leads Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz on the Col du Portet
2021 Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar leads Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz on the Col de Portet (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2027 Tour de France looks set to have its major mountain showdown in the Pyrenees next year, with a summit finish on the notoriously difficult Col du Portet a frontrunner to finish off what could well be the toughest single climbing stage of the race.

Described back in 2021 by Tadej Pogačar as a "never-ending story," according to La Nouvelle République des Pyrénées, this time round the Col du Portet could be preceded by two historically famous Hors Catégorie ascents, the Tourmalet and Aubisque, making for a ferociously difficult stage.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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