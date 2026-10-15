Tour de France reportedly set to swerve Montmartre climb on final stage of 2027 route, despite drama of past two years

News
By
Published

The cobbled climb and descent has shaken up the traditional Paris finale in the past two years, but has seen GC neutralisations on both occasions

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey is passing the Basilique du Sacre-Coeur during Stage 21 of the 113th Tour de France 2026, final stage of 88,7 km between Paris Champs Elysees and Paris Champs Elysees on July 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)
The visits to Montmartre in 2025 and 2026 delivered exciting, attacking racing (Image credit: Getty Images)

After two years experimenting with a punchy detour over Montmartre, the final stage of the Tour de France is set to return to a traditional flat-track sprint finish on the Champs Elysées, according to reports in the French press.

The route for the 2027 Tour de France will be unveiled in Paris next Thursday, and the newspaper Le Progrès reports that the Montmartre climb is set to be excluded.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.