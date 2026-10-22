Tour de France 2027 route - The complete stage-by-stage guide

The 2027 Tour de France ventures into the United Kingdom for the Grand Départ in Scotland on July 2, and two long stages - to Liverpool and through Wales - before the race lands on home soil.

There are two individual time trials, two major summit finishes, six stages for the sprinters and a load of opportunities for attacks through the Alps, Massif Central and Pyrenees before the race concludes in Paris on July 25 after almost 3,500 kilometres of racing.

Tadej Pogačar will be vying for a record sixth Tour title, but will be challenged by Remco Evenepoel over the 71 kilometres of time trials and by Jonas Vingegaard in the high mountains.

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See also: Tour de France 2027 route unveiled with British start, 71km of time trials, and a brutal queen stage as highlights

Stage 1: Friday, July 2, 2027 - Edinburgh > Carlisle, 185 km - Flat

(Image credit: ASO)

A relatively flat start to the Tour de France could see the first sprinter in the maillot jaune in years, but it's a long and complicated road that's not entirely flat, with some punchy climbs and wind that could foil the sprinters.

Climbs:

Côte de Melrose (2.2km at 6.7%), km. 65

Stage 2: Saturday, July 3, 2027 - Keswick > Liverpool, 223 km - Hilly

(Image credit: ASO)

This stage is quite long at 223 kilometres and riddled with small climbs that will hamper the sprinters' ability to enjoy the relatively flat finish in Liverpool.

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Climbs:

Côte de Jubilee Tower (3.8km at 6.1%), km. 88

Côte de Trough of Bowland (1.9km at 5.2%), km. 98.5

Côte de Waddington Fell (3.4km at 6.4%), km. 112

Côte de Belmont (2km at 4%), km. 152.5

Côte de Parbold (1.8km at 5.6%), km. 183

Stage 3: Sunday, July 4, 2027 - Welshpool > Cardiff, 223 km - Hilly

(Image credit: ASO)

Someone should make a one-day Classic out of this 223-kilometre stage from Welshpool to Cardiff. With seven named climbs and a couple of real stingers like the 11% Hengoed climb in the late stages, this one could get very interesting for the GC contenders if they haven't studied up on the style of racing.

Climbs:

Côte d'Epynt (3.7km at 7.9%), km. 85.5

Côte de Bannau Brycheiniog (6.6km at 3.5%), km. 121.5

Côte de Rhigos (4.6km at 5.8%), km. 145.5

Côte de Penrhys (1.3km at 10.1%), km. 160.5

Côte de Maerdy (1.5km at 8.7%), km. 169

Côte de Hengoed (700 m at 11%), km. 197.5

Côte de Caerphilly (2km at 8.1%), km. 210.5

Stage 4: Tuesday, July 6, 2027 - Cherbourg-en-Cotentin > Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 171 km - Hilly

(Image credit: ASO)

Stage 5: Wednesday, July 7, 2027 - Pontorson > Plumelec, 178 km - Hilly

(Image credit: ASO)

A punchy stage to Plumelec is one for the powerful sprinters like Mads Pedersen or Matthew Brennan. The Côte de Cadoudal (1.7km at 6.2%) is climbed twice at the end.

Stage 6: Thursday, July 8, 2027 - Vannes > Angers, 193 km - Hilly

(Image credit: ASO)

Stage 7: Friday, July 9, 2027 - Blois > Chambord, 38 km - Individual time-trial

(Image credit: ASO)

Stage 8: Saturday, July 10, 2027 - Bourges > Le Creusot, 224 km - Hilly

(Image credit: ASO)

Categorised climbs:

Côte de la Croix de la Libération (4.6km at 5.3%), km. 189

Signal d'Uchon (5.7km at 5.7%), km. 206.5

Stage 9: Sunday, July 11, 2027 - Villars-les-Dombes Parc des Oiseaux > Grand Colombier, 162 km - Mountain

(Image credit: ASO)

One of just two high-altitude summit finishes, the stage to Grand Colombier on stage 9 will be one of the key moments of the 2027 Tour de France.

Categorised climbs:

Col du Berthiand (6.3km at 7.5%), km. 57.5

Côte des Neyrolles (3.6km at 7.7%), km. 77

Col de Richemond (7.7km at 6%), km. 115

Grand Colombier (17.4km at 7.1%), km. 162

Stage 10: Tuesday, July 13, 2027 - Annecy > Sallanches, 171 km - Mountain

(Image credit: ASO)

A preview of the combined 2027 UCI World Championships, stage 10 features the Côte de Domancy twice out of six climbs, making for a tough stage that could well bring some surprises.

Categorised climbs:

Col du Plan du Salève (9.6km at 5.4%), km. 26

Montée de Brison (5km at 10.2%), km. 74

Côte de Domancy (2.5km at 9.4%), km. 111.5

Montée du Bettex (5.5km at 8%), km. 126.5

Côte du Plateau d'Assy (5.1km at 7.5%), km. 147.5

Côte de Domancy (2.5km at 9.4%), km. 162

Stage 11: Wednesday, July 14, 2027 - Cluses > Les Saisies, 150 km - Mountain

(Image credit: ASO)

The third of a difficult string of stages, the finish at le Saisies is just past the summit of the Montée de Bisanne - a fairly steep 12.5km ascent averaging 8.3%. This one has Pogačar written all over it.

Categorised climbs:

Col de la Colombière (15.9 km at 7%), km. 16

Col de la Croix Fry (7.2 km at 5.5%), km. 40

Col de la Forclaz de Queige (5.1 km at 8.2%), km. 85

Col du Pré (12.6 km at 7.8%), km. 113

Montée de Bisanne (12.4 km at 8.3%), km. 146

Stage 12: Thursday, July 15, 2027 - Chambéry > Valence, 162 km - Hilly

(Image credit: ASO)

Stage 13: Friday, July 16, 2027 - Aubenas > Montpellier, 164 km - Flat

(Image credit: ASO)

Stage 14: Saturday, July 17, 2027 - Montpellier > Mende, 199 km - Mountain

(Image credit: ASO)

The finish in Mende on the Côte de la Croix Neuve a.k.a. Montée Jalabert has produced memorable finishes, starting with Laurent's victory in 1995. It was the place where Joaquim Rodriguez managed to get the better of Alberto Contador in 2010, and where Steve Cummings gave the African team MTN-Qhubeka their first Tour stage win in 2015. Michael Matthews was the last winner here in 2022, but the approach is far more difficult in 2027.

Categorised climbs:

Col du Vent (8.4 km at 5.8%), km. 40.5

Col de la Lusette (11.6 km at 7.3%), km. 108.5

Côte de l'Estrade (5.7 km at 8.3%), km. 175

Côte de la Croix Neuve (3 km at 10.1%), km. 197.5

Stage 15: Sunday, July 18, 2027 - Rodez > Albi, 169 km - Hilly

(Image credit: ASO)

Stage 16: Tuesday, July 20, 2027 - Toulouse > Toulouse, 33 km - Individual time-trial

(Image credit: ASO)

The second individual time trial of the Tour on stage 16 is 33km long and mostly flat, except for a single categorised climb, the Côte de Pech David - a short but steep ascent - in the second half of the race. It only climbs 100m but it does so over just 800m of tarmac.

Côte de Pech David (800 m at 12.4%), km. 24

Stage 17: Wednesday, July 21, 2027 - Muret > Pau, 186 km - Flat

(Image credit: ASO)

Stage 18: Thursday, July 22, 2027 - Pau > Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet, 174 km - Mountain

(Image credit: ASO)

The queen stage of the 2027 Tour de France, stage 18 from Pau to the Col du Portet takes riders over 2000 metres in altitude twice - the first time over the Col du Tourmalet midway through the 174km stage, and then at the finish, with two other medium mountains for good measure.

Categorised climbs:

Col du Soulor (11.8 km at 7.3%), km. 50

Col du Tourmalet (19 km at 7.4%), km. 106.5

Hourquette d'Ancizan (8.2 km at 5.1%), km. 140.5

Saint-lary-soulan Col du Portet (16 km at 8.7%), km. 174

Stage 19: Friday, July 23, 2027 - Hasparren > Laruns, 160 km - Mountain

(Image credit: ASO)

The climbing continues on stage 19 with four major ascents including the last chance for glory on the Col de Marie Blanque with 18.5km to go. It's the last major mountain of the Tour since the penultimate stage has been given to the sprinters.

Categorised climbs:

Col de Burdincurutcheta (8.7 km at 9.3%), km. 44.5

Col de Bagargui (4.8 km at 6.4%), km. 52.5

Col de Soudet (15.1 km at 7.2%), km. 95.5

Col de Marie Blanque (7.7 km at 8.6%), km. 141.5

Stage 20: Saturday, July 24, 2027 - Maubourguet > Libourne, 198 km - Flat

(Image credit: ASO)

Stage 21: Sunday, July 25, 2027 - Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines > Paris Champs-Élysées, 116 km - Flat

(Image credit: ASO)

After much debate, the Montmartre climb ended up in the final stage of the Tour de France in Paris, with riders tackling the hill, that made its debut in pro cycling during the Olympic Games in 2024, three times. In 2026, the sprinters very nearly caught Mathieu van der Poel, but he held on just long enough to win the stage over teammate Jasper Philipsen.