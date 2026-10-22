Tour de France 2027 route - The complete stage-by-stage guide

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Details of the 21 stages from Edinburgh to Paris

Artists rendering of the key features of the 2027 Tour de France route
Artist's rendering of the key features of the 2027 Tour de France route (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The 2027 Tour de France ventures into the United Kingdom for the Grand Départ in Scotland on July 2, and two long stages - to Liverpool and through Wales - before the race lands on home soil.

There are two individual time trials, two major summit finishes, six stages for the sprinters and a load of opportunities for attacks through the Alps, Massif Central and Pyrenees before the race concludes in Paris on July 25 after almost 3,500 kilometres of racing.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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