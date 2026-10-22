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Tour de France Femmes 2027 route – The complete stage-by-stage guide

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All the information about the nine-stage route of the 2027 Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes 2027 route map
Tour de France Femmes 2027 route map (Image credit: ASO)
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The 2027 Tour de France Femmes route takes the peloton from Leeds, England, to the summit of the Puy de Dôme in France's Massif Central, over nine days of racing between July 30 and August 7.

The race opens with a lightly hilly route from Leeds to Manchester that could still finish in a bunch sprint, before a punchy stage 2 from Manchester to Sheffield that should spark fireworks. The British Grand Départ concludes with a stage that will certainly shape the general classification: an 18km team time trial in the English capital of London.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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