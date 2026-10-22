Tour de France Femmes 2027 route – The complete stage-by-stage guide

The 2027 Tour de France Femmes route takes the peloton from Leeds, England, to the summit of the Puy de Dôme in France's Massif Central, over nine days of racing between July 30 and August 7.

The race opens with a lightly hilly route from Leeds to Manchester that could still finish in a bunch sprint, before a punchy stage 2 from Manchester to Sheffield that should spark fireworks. The British Grand Départ concludes with a stage that will certainly shape the general classification: an 18km team time trial in the English capital of London.

There is no rest day, and the race picks up the following day on French soil with a lightly hilly stage 4 to Calais, followed by a punchy stage 5 to Magnanville, where a series of short climbs in the finale will draw the yellow jersey favourites into battle.

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Stage 6 into Bourges is a flat track for the sprinters, but stage 7 is anything but, signalling the first of two mountain summit finishes at La Loge des Gardes, which measures 6.7km at an average gradient of 7.1%.

Stage 8 is net downhill and features a descent to the line, but it's another tough stage through the rugged medium mountains of the Massif Central, where the favourites will be exposed against one another.

Finally, the race will come down to a showdown on the Puy de Dôme, the iconic climb of this volcanic region of central France. Measuring 11.3km on irregular gradients averaging 7.8%, it's a huge test that will decide the yellow jersey at the panoramic summit.

Preview the stage-by-stage details below.

2026 Tour de France Femmes - Stages, Locations and Distances

Tour de France Femmes 2025 - Stage by stage guide

Stage 1: Leeds – Manchester, 86km

Image 1 of 1 Stage 1: Leeds – Manchester, 86km (Image credit: ASO) The opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes features a short, flat 86km route with three climbs, from Leeds to Manchester, to kick off the yellow-jersey competition. Image 1 of 1 View Original

Categorised climbs:

Côte de Kirkheaton, 1.7km at 7.5%

Côte de Meltham, 3.2km at 8.4%

Côte de Delph, 2.1km at 6.3%

Stage 2: Manchester – Sheffield, 154km

Image 1 of 1 Stage 2: Manchester – Sheffield, 154km (Image credit: ASO) The second day of racing brings the peloton on a 154km hilly race from Manchester to Sheffield, featuring seven climbs. Image 1 of 1 View Original

Categorised climbs:

Côte de Calton, 1.6km at 6.3%

Winnats Pass, 1.4km at 12.3%

Côte de Chunal, 1.4km at 7.1%

Snake Pass, 5.4km at 4.6%

Côte de Bradfield, 1km at 8.8%

Côte d'Oughtibridge, 1.5km at 9.1%

Côte de Jenkin Road, 0.8kkm at 10.8%

Stage 3: London – London, 18km (TTT)

Image 1 of 1 Stage 3: London – London, 18km (TTT) (Image credit: ASO) Image 1 of 1 View Original

The Tour de France Femmes will feature a first-ever team time trial on an 18km course in the heart of London on the third day of racing.

Landmarks:

Palace of Westminster, 0.5km

Tower of London, 4.3km

London Bridge, 7km

St. Paul's Cathedral, 8km

Trafalgar Square, 11km

Picadilly Circus, 11.5km

Queen Elizabeth Gate, 13km

Aspley Arch, 17km

Buckingham Palace 17.5km

Stage 4: Le Touquet Paris-Plage – Calais, 123km

Image 1 of 1 Stage 4: Le Touquet Paris-Plage – Calais, 123km (Image credit: ASO) The race enters France on the fourth day of racing with a flat 123km route for the sprinters from Le Touquet Paris-Plage to Calais. Image 1 of 1 View Original

Categorised climbs:

Côte de Harlettes, 1.1km at 6.9%

Côte du Ventus, 1.1km at 6.8%

Côte de Bazinghen, 0.9km at 7.5%

Côte du Cap Blanc, 0.9km at 7.7%

Stage 5: Neufchâtel-en-Bray – Magnaville, 161km

Image 1 of 1 Stage 5: Neufchâtel-en-Bray – Magnaville, 161km (Image credit: ASO) Image 1 of 1 View Original

The fifth day will be a more challenging day featuring eight short, punchy climbs on a 161km race from Neufchâtel-en-Bray to Magnaville. Tour organisers classify the stage as 'flat'.

Categorised climbs:

Côte d'Osmoy, 1.6km at 5.2%

Côte d'Eawy, 1.8km at 4.5%

Côte de Molincourt, 1.6km at 4.4%

Côte de Dampsmesnil, 1.5km at 6%

Côte de Valcorbon, 1.3km at 5.8%

Côte de Baudemont, 1km at 10.2%

Côte d'Amenucourt, 1km at 10%

Côte de Follainville, 1.1km at 6%

Stage 6: Orléans-Bourges, 138km

Image 1 of 1 Stage 6: Orléans-Bourges, 138km (Image credit: ASO) Image 1 of 1 View Original

Also classified as a flat stage on the sixth day of racing, the peloton will embark on a 138km from Orléans to Bourges. It is a day for pure sprinters, with no categorised climbs on this stage, but it will also offer some reprieve for the overall contenders before the final three days in the mountains.

Stage 7: Nevers – La Loge des Gardes, 155km

Image 1 of 1 Stage 7: Nevers – La Loge des Gardes, 155km (Image credit: ASO) Image 1 of 1 View Original

The peloton will reach the northern foothills of the Massif Central on the seventh day of racing with a hilly 155km from Nevers to La Loge des Gardes. There are only two categorised ascents on tap, both at the very end, which will surely set the stage for the GC battle on the last two days of racing.

Categorised climbs:

Côte du Point du Jour, 2.1km at 8.6%

La Loge des Gardes, 6.7km at 7.1%

Stage 8: La Bourboule – Clermont-Ferrand, 151km

Image 1 of 1 Stage 8: La Bourboule – Clermont-Ferrand, 151km (Image credit: ASO) Image 1 of 1 View Original

The Tour de France Femmes will visit Clermont-Ferrand for a third time with a 151km route from La Bourboule to Clermont-Ferrand. It is the first official mountain day of racing in the nine-day race, with six categorised climbs and 3,000m of elevation gain.

Categorised climbs:

Côte de la Stele, 5.4km at 5%

Col de la Croix Saint-Robert, 5.2km at 6.4%

Col de la Croix Morand, 6.8km at 5%

Côte de Murol, 3.3km at 5.3%

Côte de Rouillas, 2.3km at 6.1%

Côte de Charade, 6km at 5.9%

Stage 9: Clermont-Ferrand – Puy-de-Dôme, 170km

Image 1 of 1 Stage 9: Clermont-Ferrand – Puy de Dôme, 170km (Image credit: ASO) Image 1 of 1 View Original

The final day of racing will begin in Clermont-Ferrand and take the peloton on a 170km GC battle over eight climbs and 3,800m of elevation gain to the summit of the Puy de Dôme, where the overall winner will be crowned.

Categorised climbs: