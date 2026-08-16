Volta a Portugal: Rui Oliveira sprints to first pro win of his career on stage 10 as Alexis Guérin secures the overall victory
Daniel Cavia is second and Francisco Campos takes third in final chaotic sprint in Porto
Rui Oliveira timed his sprint perfectly on the cobbled climb to win on home soil on stage 10 of the Volta a Portugal. It was the first pro road victory for the 29-year-old UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider, best known for his prowess on the track, as he won the gold medal in the Madison at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.
Launching the sprint first, Daniel Cavia (Burgos Burpellet BH) finished second and Francisco Campos (Tavira-Crédito Agrícola) was third on Avenida dos Aliados in Porto.
Alexis Guérin (Anicolor-Campicarn) crossed the line safely in eighth and secured the overall victory, The Frenchman took the lead after winning stage 4, and not only successfully defended his position but climbed to victory on stage 9. His teammate Artem Nych finished second overall and Pedro Silva (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista) rounds out the podium.
Oliveira dedicated his victory to 19-year-old Findlay Tarling who tragically died on stage 8.
“I just want to give my condolences to Fin's family, brother, friends, team, everyone. It's been a rough couple days. I can imagine what they're suffering, and I said yesterday that I wanted to win for everyone that supported me, but most of all, to Fin's family and the teammates, this one is for them.”
“I'm so so so happy to to win in my home. I live here from Porto, my club,” added Oliveira as he pointed to his club flag on his shoulders. “And I passed near my home four times. They gave me extra motivation.”
The riders lined up for the final stage in Maia for 136.6 kilometres to Porto. After nearly 100km on open roads, the peloton entered the second-largest city in Portugal to tackle three laps of the finishing circuit.
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The break of the day was initiated after some 20 kilometres of racing and included Adam Lewis (APS), Eduardo Perez-Landaluce (Obidos), Viacheslav Ivanov (Feirense-Beeceler), Gaspar Gonçalves (Gi Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO) and César Martingil (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)
The five riders worked well together, but were only able to get a maximum gap of 1:45 with 81 kilometres to go. With their lead dwindling to 41 seconds, Lewis, Martingil and Ivanov sat up another 40 kilometres later.
Diogo Narciso (Credibom-LA Alumínios-Marcos Car) bridged across to the two riders still up the road at the end of the first lap of the finishing circuit, and then continued on solo, but the Anicolor-led peloton reeled him back in with 13 kilometres to go.
Attacks flew at the front, shelling riders off the back as a big pack sped on the technical final kilometres. In a chaotic finish, the riders spread across the cobbled uphill finish, with Cavia launching first. Oliveira used his slipstream to overtake him and take the victory.
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Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
3:06:35
|
2
|
Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:00
|
3
|
Francisco Campos (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|
00:00:02
|
4
|
Axel van der Tuuk (Ned) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:00:02
|
5
|
Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:00:02
|
6
|
Artem Nych (Rus) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
00:00:02
|
7
|
Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
00:00:02
|
8
|
Alexis Guerin (Fra) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
00:00:02
|
9
|
David Dominguez Vilchez (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
00:00:02
|
10
|
Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
00:00:06
|
11
|
Pedro Silva (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
00:00:09
|
12
|
Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:00:11
|
13
|
Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:00:13
|
14
|
José Carlos Prates Neves Fernandes (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
00:00:13
|
15
|
Hugo Nunes (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
00:00:13
|
16
|
Diogo Barbosa (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|
00:00:13
|
17
|
Rui Carvalho (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
00:00:13
|
18
|
Maksym Bilyi (Ukr) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:16
|
19
|
Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
00:00:19
|
20
|
Rafael Barbas (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
00:00:19
|
21
|
João Martins (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
00:00:21
|
22
|
Louis Ferreira (Fra) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
00:00:23
|
23
|
Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:26
|
24
|
Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
00:00:26
|
25
|
Henrique da Silva Avancini (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling
|
00:00:35
|
26
|
Abdulla Jasim Al-Ali (UAE) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z
|
00:00:36
|
27
|
Harrison Wood (GBr) Feirense - Beeceler
|
00:01:04
|
28
|
Pedro Pinto (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
00:01:30
|
29
|
Bernardo Gaston Cambareri (Arg) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|
00:01:34
|
30
|
André Carvalho (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
00:01:38
|
31
|
Adria Pericas Capdevila (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:00:02
|
32
|
Emanuel Duarte (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
00:00:02
|
33
|
Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
00:00:02
|
34
|
Pedro Figueiredo Leme (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling
|
00:01:48
|
35
|
Lucas Lopes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
00:01:53
|
36
|
André Ribeiro (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
00:02:15
|
37
|
Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
00:02:38
|
38
|
Afonso Silva (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|
00:02:40
|
39
|
Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
00:02:55
|
40
|
Jeremy Smith (Aus) Obidos Cycling Team
|
00:03:03
|
41
|
Rafael Reis (Por) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
00:03:19
|
42
|
Bruno Martins Lemes (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling
|
00:04:15
|
43
|
Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
00:04:15
|
44
|
Danny van der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:04:15
|
45
|
Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
00:04:15
|
46
|
Fábio Oliveira (Por) Feirense - Beeceler
|
00:06:05
|
47
|
Cláudio Leal (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
00:06:05
|
48
|
Alvaro Navas Marchal (Spa) Obidos Cycling Team
|
00:06:05
|
49
|
Viacheslav Ivanov (Rus) Feirense - Beeceler
|
00:06:05
|
50
|
João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
00:06:05
|
51
|
Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Efapel Cycling
|
00:06:05
|
52
|
Diogo Gonçalves (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
00:06:05
|
53
|
Ailetz Lasa Lizarraga (Spa) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|
00:06:05
|
54
|
Guilherme Mestre (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|
00:06:05
|
55
|
Keegam Swirbul (USA) Efapel Cycling
|
00:06:05
|
56
|
João Medeiros (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
00:06:09
|
57
|
Jade Rohde (USA) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|
00:07:51
|
58
|
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:07:55
|
59
|
Rúben Rodrigues (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
00:07:55
|
60
|
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:07:55
|
61
|
Filipe Francisco (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
00:07:55
|
62
|
Gabriel Sousa Silva (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling
|
00:07:55
|
63
|
Edson Gilmar de Rezende Junior (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling
|
00:07:55
|
64
|
Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery
|
00:07:55
|
65
|
Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
00:07:55
|
66
|
Adam Lewis (GBr) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery
|
00:07:55
|
67
|
Ronan O Connor (Irl) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery
|
00:07:55
|
68
|
João Oliveira (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
00:07:55
|
69
|
Francisco Pereira (Por) Feirense - Beeceler
|
00:07:59
|
70
|
Eduardo Perez-Landaluce Gonzalez (Spa) Obidos Cycling Team
|
00:08:22
|
71
|
Oscar Rota Rus (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
00:08:49
|
72
|
Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
00:09:40
|
73
|
Fábio Costa (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
00:09:41
|
74
|
Diogo Pinto (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
00:09:41
|
75
|
Bruno Maceiras (Por) Obidos Cycling Team
|
00:10:24
|
76
|
Jaime Torres Arias (Spa) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z
|
00:10:24
|
77
|
Jorge Galvez Lopez (Spa) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
00:10:24
|
78
|
Andrew Lydic (USA) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery
|
00:10:24
|
79
|
Rafael Sousa (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
00:10:24
|
80
|
Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
00:10:24
|
81
|
Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
00:10:24
|
82
|
Alexandre Montez (Por) Feirense - Beeceler
|
00:10:39
|
83
|
Leangel Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
00:10:41
|
84
|
César Martingil (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
00:10:41
|
85
|
Jaume Espuis Rel (Spa) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|
00:14:07
|
86
|
José Moreira (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
00:14:07
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Burgos Burpellet BH
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Abner González Rivera (PuR) Feirense - Beeceler
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ferran Miravalles Badimon (Spa) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Alexis Guerin (Fra) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
30:21:07
|
2
|
Artem Nych (Rus) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
00:01:02
|
3
|
Pedro Silva (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
00:04:37
|
4
|
José Carlos Prates Neves Fernandes (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
00:04:47
|
5
|
Adria Pericas Capdevila (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:05:38
|
6
|
Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
00:05:53
|
7
|
Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:06:47
|
8
|
Emanuel Duarte (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
00:06:54
|
9
|
Rui Carvalho (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
00:10:42
|
10
|
Diogo Barbosa (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|
00:12:06
|
11
|
Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
00:13:17
|
12
|
Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
00:17:47
|
13
|
David Dominguez Vilchez (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
00:18:30
|
14
|
Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:19:06
|
15
|
Rafael Barbas (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
00:21:09
|
16
|
Harrison Wood (GBr) Feirense - Beeceler
|
00:23:22
|
17
|
Louis Ferreira (Fra) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
00:23:52
|
18
|
Fábio Costa (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
00:24:12
|
19
|
André Ribeiro (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
00:29:55
|
20
|
Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
00:30:47
|
21
|
Pedro Figueiredo Leme (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling
|
00:33:14
|
22
|
Henrique da Silva Avancini (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling
|
00:39:18
|
23
|
Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:39:59
|
24
|
Afonso Silva (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|
00:40:34
|
25
|
Eduardo Perez-Landaluce Gonzalez (Spa) Obidos Cycling Team
|
00:41:31
|
26
|
Ailetz Lasa Lizarraga (Spa) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|
00:44:18
|
27
|
Keegam Swirbul (USA) Efapel Cycling
|
00:46:32
|
28
|
Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Efapel Cycling
|
00:48:20
|
29
|
Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:50:16
|
30
|
Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
00:51:02
|
31
|
Oscar Rota Rus (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
00:51:23
|
32
|
Lucas Lopes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
00:53:59
|
33
|
Francisco Campos (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|
00:57:00
|
34
|
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:59:32
|
35
|
Viacheslav Ivanov (Rus) Feirense - Beeceler
|
01:01:53
|
36
|
Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
01:02:28
|
37
|
Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
01:03:18
|
38
|
Diogo Gonçalves (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
01:04:23
|
39
|
Jeremy Smith (Aus) Obidos Cycling Team
|
01:08:13
|
40
|
Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
01:08:50
|
41
|
André Carvalho (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
01:09:23
|
42
|
Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
01:10:45
|
43
|
Maksym Bilyi (Ukr) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
01:11:01
|
44
|
Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
01:13:39
|
45
|
Rafael Reis (Por) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
01:14:24
|
46
|
João Medeiros (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
01:17:57
|
47
|
Hugo Nunes (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
01:18:04
|
48
|
Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
01:19:41
|
49
|
Guilherme Mestre (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|
01:19:48
|
50
|
Abdulla Jasim Al-Ali (UAE) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z
|
01:19:51
|
51
|
Pedro Pinto (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
01:20:56
|
52
|
Jorge Galvez Lopez (Spa) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
01:21:17
|
53
|
Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
01:22:14
|
54
|
Adam Lewis (GBr) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery
|
01:23:01
|
55
|
Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
01:29:03
|
56
|
Bruno Martins Lemes (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling
|
01:30:35
|
57
|
Axel van der Tuuk (Ned) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
01:31:31
|
58
|
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
01:33:40
|
59
|
Cláudio Leal (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
01:33:56
|
60
|
Danny van der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
01:39:09
|
61
|
João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
01:41:15
|
62
|
João Martins (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
01:43:09
|
63
|
Filipe Francisco (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé
|
01:43:37
|
64
|
Rúben Rodrigues (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
01:44:11
|
65
|
Andrew Lydic (USA) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery
|
01:46:04
|
66
|
Alexandre Montez (Por) Feirense - Beeceler
|
01:50:07
|
67
|
Edson Gilmar de Rezende Junior (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling
|
01:50:17
|
68
|
Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery
|
01:50:49
|
69
|
Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
01:51:12
|
70
|
Jaume Espuis Rel (Spa) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|
01:52:34
|
71
|
Jaime Torres Arias (Spa) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z
|
01:52:36
|
72
|
Gabriel Sousa Silva (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling
|
01:58:06
|
73
|
Fábio Oliveira (Por) Feirense - Beeceler
|
01:59:29
|
74
|
Alvaro Navas Marchal (Spa) Obidos Cycling Team
|
02:00:23
|
75
|
Bernardo Gaston Cambareri (Arg) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|
02:02:30
|
76
|
Diogo Pinto (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
02:03:09
|
77
|
Ronan O Connor (Irl) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery
|
02:04:11
|
78
|
João Oliveira (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
02:04:19
|
79
|
Leangel Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
02:08:41
|
80
|
Francisco Pereira (Por) Feirense - Beeceler
|
02:09:57
|
81
|
Rafael Sousa (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista
|
02:10:02
|
82
|
Jade Rohde (USA) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|
02:12:54
|
83
|
César Martingil (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
02:17:08
|
84
|
José Moreira (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo
|
02:17:46
|
85
|
Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
02:20:38
|
86
|
Bruno Maceiras (Por) Obidos Cycling Team
|
02:24:03
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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