Race action with Alexis Guerin (Anicolor-Campicarn) in the leader's race jersey (centre) during stage 8 of the 2026 Volta a Portugal

Rui Oliveira timed his sprint perfectly on the cobbled climb to win on home soil on stage 10 of the Volta a Portugal. It was the first pro road victory for the 29-year-old UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider, best known for his prowess on the track, as he won the gold medal in the Madison at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Launching the sprint first, Daniel Cavia (Burgos Burpellet BH) finished second and Francisco Campos (Tavira-Crédito Agrícola) was third on Avenida dos Aliados in Porto.

Alexis Guérin (Anicolor-Campicarn) crossed the line safely in eighth and secured the overall victory, The Frenchman took the lead after winning stage 4, and not only successfully defended his position but climbed to victory on stage 9. His teammate Artem Nych finished second overall and Pedro Silva (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista) rounds out the podium.

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Oliveira dedicated his victory to 19-year-old Findlay Tarling who tragically died on stage 8.

“I just want to give my condolences to Fin's family, brother, friends, team, everyone. It's been a rough couple days. I can imagine what they're suffering, and I said yesterday that I wanted to win for everyone that supported me, but most of all, to Fin's family and the teammates, this one is for them.”

“I'm so so so happy to to win in my home. I live here from Porto, my club,” added Oliveira as he pointed to his club flag on his shoulders. “And I passed near my home four times. They gave me extra motivation.”

The riders lined up for the final stage in Maia for 136.6 kilometres to Porto. After nearly 100km on open roads, the peloton entered the second-largest city in Portugal to tackle three laps of the finishing circuit.

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The break of the day was initiated after some 20 kilometres of racing and included Adam Lewis (APS), Eduardo Perez-Landaluce (Obidos), Viacheslav Ivanov (Feirense-Beeceler), Gaspar Gonçalves (Gi Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO) and César Martingil (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)

The five riders worked well together, but were only able to get a maximum gap of 1:45 with 81 kilometres to go. With their lead dwindling to 41 seconds, Lewis, Martingil and Ivanov sat up another 40 kilometres later.

Diogo Narciso (Credibom-LA Alumínios-Marcos Car) bridged across to the two riders still up the road at the end of the first lap of the finishing circuit, and then continued on solo, but the Anicolor-led peloton reeled him back in with 13 kilometres to go.

Attacks flew at the front, shelling riders off the back as a big pack sped on the technical final kilometres. In a chaotic finish, the riders spread across the cobbled uphill finish, with Cavia launching first. Oliveira used his slipstream to overtake him and take the victory.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 10 results Pos Rider Time 1 Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 3:06:35 2 Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:00 3 Francisco Campos (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola 00:00:02 4 Axel van der Tuuk (Ned) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:00:02 5 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:00:02 6 Artem Nych (Rus) Anicolor/Campicarn 00:00:02 7 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling 00:00:02 8 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Anicolor/Campicarn 00:00:02 9 David Dominguez Vilchez (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 00:00:02 10 Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé 00:00:06 11 Pedro Silva (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 00:00:09 12 Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:00:11 13 Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:00:13 14 José Carlos Prates Neves Fernandes (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo 00:00:13 15 Hugo Nunes (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car 00:00:13 16 Diogo Barbosa (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola 00:00:13 17 Rui Carvalho (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo 00:00:13 18 Maksym Bilyi (Ukr) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:16 19 Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo 00:00:19 20 Rafael Barbas (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 00:00:19 21 João Martins (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car 00:00:21 22 Louis Ferreira (Fra) Anicolor/Campicarn 00:00:23 23 Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:26 24 Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 00:00:26 25 Henrique da Silva Avancini (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling 00:00:35 26 Abdulla Jasim Al-Ali (UAE) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z 00:00:36 27 Harrison Wood (GBr) Feirense - Beeceler 00:01:04 28 Pedro Pinto (Por) Efapel Cycling 00:01:30 29 Bernardo Gaston Cambareri (Arg) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz 00:01:34 30 André Carvalho (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé 00:01:38 31 Adria Pericas Capdevila (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:00:02 32 Emanuel Duarte (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car 00:00:02 33 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé 00:00:02 34 Pedro Figueiredo Leme (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling 00:01:48 35 Lucas Lopes (Por) Efapel Cycling 00:01:53 36 André Ribeiro (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo 00:02:15 37 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 00:02:38 38 Afonso Silva (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola 00:02:40 39 Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé 00:02:55 40 Jeremy Smith (Aus) Obidos Cycling Team 00:03:03 41 Rafael Reis (Por) Anicolor/Campicarn 00:03:19 42 Bruno Martins Lemes (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling 00:04:15 43 Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 00:04:15 44 Danny van der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:04:15 45 Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car 00:04:15 46 Fábio Oliveira (Por) Feirense - Beeceler 00:06:05 47 Cláudio Leal (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé 00:06:05 48 Alvaro Navas Marchal (Spa) Obidos Cycling Team 00:06:05 49 Viacheslav Ivanov (Rus) Feirense - Beeceler 00:06:05 50 João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 00:06:05 51 Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Efapel Cycling 00:06:05 52 Diogo Gonçalves (Por) Efapel Cycling 00:06:05 53 Ailetz Lasa Lizarraga (Spa) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola 00:06:05 54 Guilherme Mestre (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola 00:06:05 55 Keegam Swirbul (USA) Efapel Cycling 00:06:05 56 João Medeiros (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car 00:06:09 57 Jade Rohde (USA) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz 00:07:51 58 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:07:55 59 Rúben Rodrigues (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 00:07:55 60 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:07:55 61 Filipe Francisco (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé 00:07:55 62 Gabriel Sousa Silva (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling 00:07:55 63 Edson Gilmar de Rezende Junior (Bra) Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling 00:07:55 64 Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery 00:07:55 65 Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Anicolor/Campicarn 00:07:55 66 Adam Lewis (GBr) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery 00:07:55 67 Ronan O Connor (Irl) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery 00:07:55 68 João Oliveira (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car 00:07:55 69 Francisco Pereira (Por) Feirense - Beeceler 00:07:59 70 Eduardo Perez-Landaluce Gonzalez (Spa) Obidos Cycling Team 00:08:22 71 Oscar Rota Rus (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 00:08:49 72 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo 00:09:40 73 Fábio Costa (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 00:09:41 74 Diogo Pinto (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car 00:09:41 75 Bruno Maceiras (Por) Obidos Cycling Team 00:10:24 76 Jaime Torres Arias (Spa) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z 00:10:24 77 Jorge Galvez Lopez (Spa) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé 00:10:24 78 Andrew Lydic (USA) Aps Pro Cycling By Team Cadence Cyclery 00:10:24 79 Rafael Sousa (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 00:10:24 80 Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 00:10:24 81 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 00:10:24 82 Alexandre Montez (Por) Feirense - Beeceler 00:10:39 83 Leangel Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 00:10:41 84 César Martingil (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 00:10:41 85 Jaume Espuis Rel (Spa) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz 00:14:07 86 José Moreira (Por) Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - Udo 00:14:07 DNF Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 86 - Cell 2 DNF Abner González Rivera (PuR) Feirense - Beeceler Row 87 - Cell 2 DNF Ferran Miravalles Badimon (Spa) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz Row 88 - Cell 2