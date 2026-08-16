Volta a Portugal: Rui Oliveira sprints to first pro win of his career on stage 10 as Alexis Guérin secures the overall victory

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Daniel Cavia is second and Francisco Campos takes third in final chaotic sprint in Porto

Race action with Alexis Guerin (Anicolor-Campicarn) in the leader&#039;s race jersey (centre) during stage 8 of the 2026 Volta a Portugal
Race action with Alexis Guerin (Anicolor-Campicarn) in the leader's race jersey (centre) during stage 8 of the 2026 Volta a Portugal (Image credit: Volta a Portugal / Rodrigo Rodrigues and Igor Martins / FPC)
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Rui Oliveira timed his sprint perfectly on the cobbled climb to win on home soil on stage 10 of the Volta a Portugal. It was the first pro road victory for the 29-year-old UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider, best known for his prowess on the track, as he won the gold medal in the Madison at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Launching the sprint first, Daniel Cavia (Burgos Burpellet BH) finished second and Francisco Campos (Tavira-Crédito Agrícola) was third on Avenida dos Aliados in Porto.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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