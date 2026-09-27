Paris-Chauny: Pavel Bittner snatches desperately needed second victory of the season for Picnic-PostNL from narrow sprint

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Second-place Lionel Taminiaux celebrates, but Bittner takes the win in a powerful late surge in Chauny

FOURMIES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 13: Pavel Bittner of Czech Republic and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 93rd GP De Fourmies 2026 / La Voix Du Nord - Men Elite a 200.1km one day race from Fourmies to Fourmies on September 13, 2026 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Pavel Bittner claims much-needed victory for Team Picnic-PostNL in France (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Pavel Bittner (Team Picnic-PostNL) edged out Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto-Intermarché) to take his first victory of the season in a high-octane bunch sprint finish at Paris-Chauny on Sunday.

The Czech rider held his nerve with a well-timed final effort, powering over the line ahead of Taminiaux, who was the rider to celebrate, believing he had done enough to take the win.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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