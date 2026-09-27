'I hope I made him proud' - New World Champion Brandon McNulty acknowledges absence of two-time winner Tadej Pogačar and keeps rainbows within UAE team

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Long-range surprise attack on flat roads 'was purely instinct' US rider admits

Brandon McNulty (USA) celebrates winning Men Elite Road Race at 2026 Road World Championships
Brandon McNulty (USA) celebrates winning Men Elite Road Race at 2026 Road World Championships (Image credit: Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

Brandon McNulty allowed himself one last look behind with 50 metres to go on the climb of l'avenue du Parc in Montreal, only then allowing himself to acknowledge he had just won the elite men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships.

The 28-year-old then found his wife Summer and a US flag in the massive crowd, embracing both and trying to grasp what he had just done, for himself and his country.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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