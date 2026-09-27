'Del Toro was obviously working for McNulty in the end' – Tom Pidcock gives insight into tactical headache of the chasing group at World Championships

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British rider fights back from crash to take seventh in elite men's road race after almost reeling in solo winner Brandon McNulty on final lap

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 27: Tom Pidcock and Team Great Britain competes in the chase group during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026 - Men Elite Road Race a 273.4km one day race from Brossard to Montreal on September 27, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock represented the best chance for Great Britain to score their first UCI Road World Championships elite men's road race title since Mark Cavendish in 2011, but the 2026 event in Montreal ended with a stunning victory for the USA's Brandon McNulty, who attacked with 32km to go and held off an elite but stop-and-go chasing group.

Tucked in the chasing group together with eventual podium finishers Michael Matthews (Australia), Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) and pre-race favourite Isaac del Toro (Mexico), Pidcock made numerous attempts to shut down the gap to McNulty, but they were continually frustrated by McNulty's teammates Matteo Jorgenson and Quinn Simmons.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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