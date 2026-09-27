'Del Toro was obviously working for McNulty in the end' – Tom Pidcock gives insight into tactical headache of the chasing group at World Championships
British rider fights back from crash to take seventh in elite men's road race after almost reeling in solo winner Brandon McNulty on final lap
Tom Pidcock represented the best chance for Great Britain to score their first UCI Road World Championships elite men's road race title since Mark Cavendish in 2011, but the 2026 event in Montreal ended with a stunning victory for the USA's Brandon McNulty, who attacked with 32km to go and held off an elite but stop-and-go chasing group.
Tucked in the chasing group together with eventual podium finishers Michael Matthews (Australia), Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) and pre-race favourite Isaac del Toro (Mexico), Pidcock made numerous attempts to shut down the gap to McNulty, but they were continually frustrated by McNulty's teammates Matteo Jorgenson and Quinn Simmons.
Pidcock was a bitter seventh in the end, fighting back from an earlier crash and chase, but still, when asked what needed to happen to catch McNulty, he said it was very close to happening. "But yeah, Del Toro was obviously working for [UAE Team Emirates-XRG trade teammate] McNulty in the end there," Pidcock said to Cyclingnews.
"Likewise, obviously Matteo [Jorgenson] - the Americans are a super strong team, so yeah, they were not letting anyone go."
At the start of the final lap, the last ascent of the Camillien Houde climb was realistically the final chance to bring McNulty back, who was just under a minute up the road. Pidcock and Giulio Ciccone (Italy) got to within 12 seconds of the American as they accelerated, but when the group came back to them, it was race over.
"I think if me and Cicco, if we had a little bit more of a gap and we managed to stay away, I think we would have caught McNulty. But yeah, it's how the race goes."
McNulty was an outside favourite heading into the race, but a lot of attention was on Del Toro and Paul Seixas (France) after they finished first and second in the Grand Prix de Montreal. France, with the far stronger team, pushed the pace on each of the early laps of the circuit to make the race hard enough for Seixas to attack, but in the end, the 20-year-old cramped in the last lap and faded to 15th.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"I think that was their plan. But yeah, it also cooked Paul's legs," Pidcock said. "It happens when you race for six and a half hours.
"We started the race super hard, and I think everyone at the end was pretty fucked. It was very windy as well, so it made a little bit negative racing in the end. Yeah, just generally everyone was a bit tired, a bit cooked, so you know, we could kind of attack, but not really make the difference."
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.