'Racing without earpieces always makes for the best races' - Mathieu van der Poel nabs bronze in chaotic Worlds road race in Montreal

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Dutch rider makes the most of a course he said was not suited to him before the race

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) during one of his many attacks in the 2026 UCI Road World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel might have said before that the 2026 UCI Road World Championships course in Montreal was not well-suited to him, but the Dutchman made the most of a positively bonkers elite men's road race on Sunday, taking the bronze medal behind solo winner Brandon McNulty (USA) and just missing out on silver to Michael Matthews (Australia).

It seemed like a suicide move when Van der Poel went up the road with 11 other riders, including Belgium's Wout van Aert, with 87km to go. It seemed even more risky when he continued attacking, going clear with Van Aert, Quinn Simmons (USA), Primož Roglič (Slovenia), Oscar Onley (Great Britain) and Athon Charmig (Denmark), and when he attacked that group again with 52km to go.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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