'I left it all out on the road' - No medal for Ben Healy but sheer racing tenacity a highlight at Montreal Worlds

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Ben Healy and Brandon McNulty in the final laps of the elite men&#039;s road race at the Montreal Worlds
Ben Healy and Brandon McNulty in the final laps of the elite men's road race at the Montreal Worlds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Healy may not have walked away with a medal in the elite men's road race, but his sheer determination and unwillingness to give up made it one of the most notable performances at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal on Sunday.

The Irish rider is well-known for his tenacity, and staying true to his racing style, he gave his maximum effort while racing in the front group behind eventual solo winner Brandon McNulty (USA).

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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