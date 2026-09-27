'I thought I had it' – Riley Pickrell just short of Le Tour de Langkawi opening stage win as he closes out year with Modern Adventure where 'what they sold is exactly what I got'

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'I can't say enough good things about the team and next year, if we keep building on what we've started, I think some big results and big races will come' says the Canadian

A tight battle to the line for Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) and Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) on stage 1 of the 2026 Le Tour de Langkawi
Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) and Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) battle for the win on stage 1 of the 2026 Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

It was one of those days on stage one of Le Tour de Langkawi where just a few centimetres either way would have changed the outcome, flipping the script from the expected opening stage win of Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) to instead a victory on their debut at the race for both Modern Adventure and Riley Pickrell.

It wasn't to be, even though hopes may have been high on the run toward the line at the end of a hot and humid 193km in Malaysia.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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