'I thought I had it' – Riley Pickrell just short of Le Tour de Langkawi opening stage win as he closes out year with Modern Adventure where 'what they sold is exactly what I got'

Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) and Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) battle for the win on stage 1 of the 2026 Le Tour de Langkawi

It was one of those days on stage one of Le Tour de Langkawi where just a few centimetres either way would have changed the outcome, flipping the script from the expected opening stage win of Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) to instead a victory on their debut at the race for both Modern Adventure and Riley Pickrell.

It wasn't to be, even though hopes may have been high on the run toward the line at the end of a hot and humid 193km in Malaysia.

"I definitely thought I had it – even in the bike throw, I wasn't sure," Pickrell told Cyclingnews after heading up to the podium in the town of Kampar."I could feel Malucelli coming in the last 50m, but I thought he was staying behind, but he managed to just get ahead in the final.

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"I did go a bit early, but I've had other times this year where I didn't go early and got boxed or I had to stop mid-sprint. I really came into this and I said, 'you know what, the last corner is 270 meters to go, 280 meters to go. I'll come out of that. I'll whack it and I'll see what happens'."

And what happened was that he almost won. If Pickrell had pulled it off it would have been his first win of the season, instead it was his third podium placing.

"We thought we could get a win today, and I think that was pretty much as close as we possibly could without the win," said Pickrell. "So I don't think any of us are very disappointed. We rode really well as a team, and then Malucelli was just faster today."

What's more they did it as a squad of five with Leo Hayter – who had he been racing would probably have been roped into the leadout – unable to line up after arriving in Malaysia only to discover he had pericarditis.

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Things may not have gone exactly to plan with losing a rider and then just missing out on the opening stage win but there is plenty of cause for optimism about what is still ahead for the next seven stages, and beyond.

"We should have three or four more sprint opportunities, so you never know," said Pickrell. "Of course, every day I'm going to be going for the win, but it's not like I'm complaining about second."

Or his season for that matter, with the 25-year-old Pickrell signing with the new Modern Adventure squad in 2026 after joining the pro ranks with Israel Premier Tech in 2024.

"They really sold the team, and what they sold is exactly what I've got so I'm really happy," said Pickering, who is contracted to the squad through to the end of next season.

"Really, I can't say enough good things about the team and next year, if we keep building on what we've started, I think some big results and big races will come."

*Cyclingnews is attending Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.