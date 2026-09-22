CRO Race: Juan Sebastián Molano powers to stage 1 win as frustrated Paul Magnier gets boxed in

After a tight chase which saw a two-man breakaway survive into the final 300 metres, Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) stormed to victory from a bunch sprint to win stage 1 of the CRO Race in Seget Donji.

Axel van der Tuuk (Euskaltel Euskadi) and Sjoerd Bax (Pinarello Q36.5) attacked away in the last 20km, and after flying down the rapid descent into the finale, almost made it to the line, with the bunch just catching them in sight of the line.

Uno-X Mobility had led into the last 500 metres, but a perfectly-timed rush to the front from Ivo Oliveira delivered Molano into the front position with 150 metres to sprint.

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Pre-stage favourite Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) was coming quickly from behind and threatening to snatch the victory, but he was blocked up the inside first by UAE, then again by Žak Eržen (Bahrain Victorious) as he tried to come out of the Colombian's slipstream.

In the end, Magnier's power still saw him finish second behind Molano, despite having to take several different lines to find a lane to sprint from, with Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) finishing third, and Eržen taking fourth on Tuesday.

The Colombian's success brought UAE Team Emirates-XRG their 74th victory of the 2026 season, and his second, adding to a stage he won at the Tour of Oman back in February.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 1 Top 10 Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 3:58:06 2 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep st 3 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek st 4 Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious st 5 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber st 6 Sergi Darder Gari (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA st 7 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious st 8 Matis Louvel (Fra) NSN Cycling Team st 9 Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure st 10 Gabriele Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta st

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