CRO Race: Juan Sebastián Molano powers to stage 1 win as frustrated Paul Magnier gets boxed in

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Pair of late breakaway riders denied in final 300 metres as bunch sprint sees Colombian take UAE's latest win of 2026

Juan Sebastian Molano of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates (R) celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Fernando Gaviria of Colombia and Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (C) and Gerben Thijssen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech (L) during the 15th Tour of Oman 2026, Stage 1 a 170.9km stage from Ministry of Tourism to Bimmah Sink Hole on February 07, 2026 in Bimmah sinkhole, Oman. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Molano sprinted to victory on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After a tight chase which saw a two-man breakaway survive into the final 300 metres, Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) stormed to victory from a bunch sprint to win stage 1 of the CRO Race in Seget Donji.

Axel van der Tuuk (Euskaltel Euskadi) and Sjoerd Bax (Pinarello Q36.5) attacked away in the last 20km, and after flying down the rapid descent into the finale, almost made it to the line, with the bunch just catching them in sight of the line.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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