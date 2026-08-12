Volta a Portugal: Xabier Isasa sprints ahead of Rui Oliveira to win stage 6

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Last two riders in the breakaway hold off charging chasers in Peso da Régua

Xabier Isasa of Spain and Team Euskaltel - Euskadi
Xabier Isasa of Euskaltel - Euskadi (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) out-paced Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates XRG) to win stage 6 of the Volta a Portugal.

The pair were the last two riders from the breakaway left in the lead after the last climb of São Nicolau, and held off a chasing group led to the line by Francisco Campos (Tavira/Credito Agricola).

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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