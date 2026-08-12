Volta a Portugal: Xabier Isasa sprints ahead of Rui Oliveira to win stage 6

Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) out-paced Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates XRG) to win stage 6 of the Volta a Portugal.

The pair were the last two riders from the breakaway left in the lead after the last climb of São Nicolau, and held off a chasing group led to the line by Francisco Campos (Tavira/Credito Agricola).

Race leader Alexis Guerin (Anicolor-Campicarn) finished in the bunch 23 seconds behind the stage winner to continue in the yellow jersey.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Isasa and Oliveira were part of a large group that escaped early in the lumpy 132.6km stage from Santa Maria da Feira to Peso da Régua.

The breakaway never gained much more than one minute on the peloton, and after shifting and changing on the aggressive stage, only Isasa and Oliveira were left at the summit of the São Nicolau.

The two leaders had 44 seconds on race leader Alexis Guerin, 28 seconds on a nine-rider chase group containing his teammate and second-placed Artem Nych (Anicolor-Campicarn).

The chasers closed in on Oliveira and Isasa over the final 15km and nearly caught them inside the final kilometre but Isasa was able to take the stage win.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nych is now 49 seconds behind Guerin in second, with Tiago Antunes (Efapel) third at 1:28.

Stage 6 Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 10 Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Xabier Isasa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:01:23 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Francisco Campos (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Artem Nych (Rus) Anicolor/Campicarn Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo- Louletano- Loulé Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Gi Group Holding- Simoldes-Udo Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Adria Pericas Capdevila (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Diogo Barbosa (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola Row 9 - Cell 2

General Classification after stage 6