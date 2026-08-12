Volta a Portugal: Xabier Isasa sprints ahead of Rui Oliveira to win stage 6
Last two riders in the breakaway hold off charging chasers in Peso da Régua
Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) out-paced Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates XRG) to win stage 6 of the Volta a Portugal.
The pair were the last two riders from the breakaway left in the lead after the last climb of São Nicolau, and held off a chasing group led to the line by Francisco Campos (Tavira/Credito Agricola).
Race leader Alexis Guerin (Anicolor-Campicarn) finished in the bunch 23 seconds behind the stage winner to continue in the yellow jersey.
Isasa and Oliveira were part of a large group that escaped early in the lumpy 132.6km stage from Santa Maria da Feira to Peso da Régua.
The breakaway never gained much more than one minute on the peloton, and after shifting and changing on the aggressive stage, only Isasa and Oliveira were left at the summit of the São Nicolau.
The two leaders had 44 seconds on race leader Alexis Guerin, 28 seconds on a nine-rider chase group containing his teammate and second-placed Artem Nych (Anicolor-Campicarn).
The chasers closed in on Oliveira and Isasa over the final 15km and nearly caught them inside the final kilometre but Isasa was able to take the stage win.
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Nych is now 49 seconds behind Guerin in second, with Tiago Antunes (Efapel) third at 1:28.
Stage 6 Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Xabier Isasa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
3:01:23
|
2
|
Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Francisco Campos (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Artem Nych (Rus) Anicolor/Campicarn
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo- Louletano- Loulé
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Gi Group Holding- Simoldes-Udo
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Adria Pericas Capdevila (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Diogo Barbosa (Por) Team Tavira /Crédito Agricola
|Row 9 - Cell 2
General Classification after stage 6
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Alexis Guerin (Fra) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
19:41:17
|
2
|
Artem Nych (Rus) Anicolor/Campicarn
|
+0:00:49
|
3
|
Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
+0:01:28
|
4
|
Adrià Pericas (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
+0:02:03
|
5
|
José Neves (Por) Gi Group Holding- Simoldes-Udo
|
+0:02:04
|
6
|
Emanuel Duarte (Por) Credibom / La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|
+0:02:28
|
7
|
Txomin Juaristi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
+0:02:40
|
8
|
Pedro Silva (Por) Feira Dos Sofás- Boavista
|
+0:02:49
|
9
|
Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
+0:02:53
|
10
|
Fábio Costa (Por) Feira Dos Sofás- Boavista
|
+0:03:00
Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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