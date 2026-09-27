'I thought my career was done twice in the last two years' – Gutsy ride sees Michael Matthews bounce back to make 'dream come true' with World Championships silver medal

Michael Matthews (Australia) is a veteran of the Canadian WorldTour races, having won the GP Quebec three times and the GP Montreal once. This time, the Montreal circuit hosted the UCI World Championships, and the 36-year-old Australian defied expectations by staying with the best throughout the race and winning the sprint for the silver medal behind solo winner Brandon McNulty (USA).

"Canada has been great to me over the years. And I think the experience I have riding around here definitely helped me today, to know where I could save energy, where I could use my energy," said Matthews at the press conference after the race.

"I’m just speechless that it all came together today after what I’ve been through the last two years. It’s been a roller coaster. I thought my career was done two times in the last two years. And now to be here with a silver medal around my neck at the World Championships is a dream come true."

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In May 2025, Matthews was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, putting him on blood-thinning medication and out of racing for almost three months. He then suffered a crash in training in early 2026, just before Paris-Nice, fracturing both his arms.

"Thinking my career was done, my life was almost over, to bounce back, have another setback and then build up to where we are now … honestly, just credit to my wife, my family, the team who continued supporting me and believing in me that I can get back to this level," he said.

"This just shows that if you don’t give up, you can bounce back to the top level where you belong. Everything is possible when you believe. When I crossed the finish line today, my head just went in my hands and just in massive disbelief what I was just able to achieve. I was speaking to my wife before the race today and she just said, 'Go out there, enjoy and just leave it all out there. Make sure you finish the race knowing that you gave it everything you had.'

"And I think that’s what I was able to achieve today. I’m super proud of the ride I did today, and I’m pretty speechless still to be sitting here right now with a silver medal around my neck."

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The Australian made clear he felt very much like he won the silver medal, not giving too much thought to what could have been if his chase group had caught solo attacker McNulty.

"When McNulty went away, they still had two US riders in our bunch. Anything that started to go, they were covering it really well for Brandon. It was difficult to get a second move to try to go across to him or get a chase going because as soon as guys would start rolling through, the US guys would mess up the chase again," said Matthews, sitting next to the new World Champion.

"It was a little bit frustrating, but obviously, if you got numbers there, that’s what you do for your teammate. This course suits him really well, he won here last year, he was third here two weeks ago. And I think he was the strongest rider today, so he deserves it."

Other than his wealth of experience in the Canadian races, the common language and similar culture also put Matthews at ease, as being in North America always felt like home to him.

"Being able to speak my own language always makes it a little bit less stressful for me. I don’t know why, but racing in Canada and America just feels somewhat like Australia," he added.

"I honestly feel like home when I’m here. Everything is in English, obviously, but you guys are also similar to Australians, very relaxed, very open people and easy to talk to, super happy. The Canadian and American vibe just feels very similar to Australia."

When asked about the roadside crowds in Montreal, Matthews just shook his head in disbelief before answering, putting his appreciation for each and every spectator out along the course front and centre.

"I actually felt like I was in Australia there for a while. I heard my name pretty much every second of the race, that’s incredible. I wasn’t in Australia, obviously, but the support for me personally here in Canada was truly something special," he said.

"I’ve been able to ride two World Championships in Australia, and I think the support here in Montreal was very similar to what I had back there. I’m just so thankful to the Canadian fans and all the fans that were on the side of the road today. It was pretty much ten deep all around the circuit, and it felt like a European race, the fans were going so crazy for all of us today. I think the support we got is why we were able to put on the show that we did today.

"I didn’t have any energy left in my body crossing that finish line, and the support that you guys gave us meant that I could get that extra little bit out of myself to finish the race with nothing left and somehow got a silver medal around my neck. I’m honestly so thankful to the Canadian crowd today and all the supporters on the side of the road."

With the experience of two health complications that threatened not only his cycling career but his life, Matthews’ advice to young cyclists was to enjoy every moment of a career that goes by in a flash.

"It only feels like yesterday that we were in Richmond and I had the silver medal around my neck, and that’s 11 years ago now. So if you really love the sport, give it everything you have and enjoy the journey, every second of it," he said.

"It’ll happen really quick and it’ll also finish really fast. Enjoy every pedal stroke you have. Get up every morning and give it everything you have. Every time you pin on a number, enjoy every moment you have because it goes past so quick. My career is almost done and it feels like it was yesterday that it just started. So I can just say to the young guys, enjoy every moment."