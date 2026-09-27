'I thought my career was done twice in the last two years' – Gutsy ride sees Michael Matthews bounce back to make 'dream come true' with World Championships silver medal

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36-year-old Australian veteran benefits from Canadian experience in his 'home away from home'

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 27: Silver medalist Michael Matthews and Team Australia celebrates winning during the medal ceremony after the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026 - Men Elite Road Race a 273.4km one day race from Brossard to Montreal on September 27, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews (Australia) is a veteran of the Canadian WorldTour races, having won the GP Quebec three times and the GP Montreal once. This time, the Montreal circuit hosted the UCI World Championships, and the 36-year-old Australian defied expectations by staying with the best throughout the race and winning the sprint for the silver medal behind solo winner Brandon McNulty (USA).

"Canada has been great to me over the years. And I think the experience I have riding around here definitely helped me today, to know where I could save energy, where I could use my energy," said Matthews at the press conference after the race.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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