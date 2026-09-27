CRO Race: Tobias Svarre wins overall as Davide Donati claims final stage victory in sprint

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Dane takes first professional GC win of his career ahead of Antonio Tiberi and Tim Wellens

GC winner from the 2026 CRO Race Tobias Svarre on the podium after stage 5
(Image credit: SPORT-IT/CRO Race)
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Tobias Svarre capped off a perfect six days of racing at the CRO Race for Uno-X Mobility, winning the general classification and adding to the team's two stage victories by safely finishing the final stage in Zagreb.

Rising Italian sprinter Davide Donati (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe Rookies) won stage 6 from the bunch sprint, benefitting from Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) hitting the front way too early. The Frenchman finished third, with Lorenzo De Longhi (Campana- Imballagi-Morbiato-Trentino) also coming around him before the line arrived to finish second.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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