CRO Race: Tobias Svarre wins overall as Davide Donati claims final stage victory in sprint
Dane takes first professional GC win of his career ahead of Antonio Tiberi and Tim Wellens
Tobias Svarre capped off a perfect six days of racing at the CRO Race for Uno-X Mobility, winning the general classification and adding to the team's two stage victories by safely finishing the final stage in Zagreb.
Rising Italian sprinter Davide Donati (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe Rookies) won stage 6 from the bunch sprint, benefitting from Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) hitting the front way too early. The Frenchman finished third, with Lorenzo De Longhi (Campana- Imballagi-Morbiato-Trentino) also coming around him before the line arrived to finish second.
This marks Donati's fourth pro victory already, despite being a rider on Red Bull's under-23 squad, with a step up to WorldTour level in 2027 looking more than likely.
Svarre went into the final stage with a narrow four-second lead over Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), which he gained from his stage 3 victory, and held by finishing 35th in the bunch. Pre-race favourite Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took third on GC, eight seconds back on the Dane.
A five-rider breakaway led for most of the final 100km on Sunday, with Andrea Bessega (Lidl-Trek Future Racing), Valentin Ferron (Cofidis), Jon Agirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Dario Giuliano (Polti VisitMalta), and Manuele Tarozzi (Bardiani CSF 7 Saber) lasting out in front until the final 10km.
It was from there that Soudal-QuickStep tried to take control of the flat stage for Magnier, but the likes of Modern Adventure and then Red Bull were able to overhaul them before the final 2km.
Without the same star lead-out as he had on stage 5, Magnier was forced to freestyle in the final kilometre, where he ended up in the wind too soon and had to go long. Unable to get out of the saddle as he tried to use brute force for back-to-back wins, Donati was sat in his wheel and pounced, winning convincingly at the line.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Davide Donati (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:14:57
|
2
|
Lorenzo De Longhi (Ita) Cofidis
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Carl-Frederik Bévort (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Bastian Petrič (Slo) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Sergi Darder (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
21:37:50
|
2
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:04
|
3
|
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:08
|
4
|
Sam Maisonobe (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:19
|
5
|
Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:39
|
6
|
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:41
|
7
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Emil Herzog (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:47
|
10
|
Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:58
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James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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