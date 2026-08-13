Volta a Portugal: Adrià Pericas scores first pro win on stage 7, outfoxing Guérin and Nych in three-up sprint finish

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Anicolor-Campicarn duo consolidate GC domination in Termas do Gerês as 21-year-old moves up to third overall

Adria Pericas of UAE Team Emirates
Adrià Pericas (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won stage 6 of the Volta a Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Anicolor-Campicarn stamped their authority on the Volta a Portugal on the multi-mountain stage 7 in the far north of the country, even if they made something of a mess of a two-vs-one sprint for victory at the Termas do Gerês.

Instead, it was Adrià Pericas (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) who crossed the line first, outsprinting the Anicolor pair, 2024 and 2025 champion Artem Nych and race leader Alexis Guérin, after the trio had broken clear of their GC rivals 34km earlier.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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