Volta a Portugal: Race leader Alexis Guérin climbs to second stage win on stage 9

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Jose Neves is second and Artem Nych takes third in Mondim de Basto

Race action with Alexis Guerin (Anicolor-Campicarn) in the leader&#039;s race jersey (centre) during stage 8 of the 2026 Volta a Portugal
Race action with Alexis Guerin (Anicolor-Campicarn) in the leader's race jersey (centre) during stage 8 of the 2026 Volta a Portugal (Image credit: Volta a Portugal / Rodrigo Rodrigues and Igor Martins / FPC)
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Race leader Alexis Guérin (Anicolor-Campicarn) launched from a select trio in the final 500 metres on the climb to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Grace to win stage 9, claiming his second stage victory at the Volta a Portugal.

Jose Neves (Gi Group Holding-Simoldes-Udo) took second, three seconds later with Guérin’s teammate Artem Nych crossing the line a further six seconds later for third.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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