Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross: Manon Bakker and Tofik Beshir solo to victories in Roanoke

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Dominant form continues for Dutch and Ethiopian riders on day one in Virginia

Rochester Cyclocross 2026 day 1 Manon Bakker and Miles Mattern take victory
Manon Bakker notched up her third consecutive victory on Sunday (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
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Day 1 of the GO Cross in Virginia's Blue Ridge saw experienced Dutch rider Manon Bakker extend her perfect record on US soil, while rising talent Tofik Beshir took his first victory at C1 level and his second consecutive win, following his victory in Rochester last Sunday.

"Today was about being smooth and being patient," Beshir said after his victory, which saw him extend his lead in the USCX standings. "There were definitely times where I wanted to go. I remembered [Team Manager] Chris [Merriam] told me I needed to wait. But once everyone did their attacks and got a little tired, I hammered it."

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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