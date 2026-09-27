Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross: Manon Bakker and Tofik Beshir solo to victories in Roanoke

Day 1 of the GO Cross in Virginia's Blue Ridge saw experienced Dutch rider Manon Bakker extend her perfect record on US soil, while rising talent Tofik Beshir took his first victory at C1 level and his second consecutive win, following his victory in Rochester last Sunday.

"Today was about being smooth and being patient," Beshir said after his victory, which saw him extend his lead in the USCX standings. "There were definitely times where I wanted to go. I remembered [Team Manager] Chris [Merriam] told me I needed to wait. But once everyone did their attacks and got a little tired, I hammered it."

Beshir attacked with three laps of the eight remaining to move into the solo lead of the race, and he never looked back. Tyler Clark finished second, 42 seconds down on Beshir, with Calvin Conway of Midwest NXT in third place.

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"It felt great winning my first C1 [UCI race]," Beshir said. "I’ve been waiting for this for a long time."

In the women's race, the pre-race favourite Bakker confirmed her superiority with a convincing victory. The Dutch rider is a regular fixture on the European circuit but has found success in the USCX in past seasons and extended her perfect record, winning with a 38-second advantage over Kaya Musgrave (Competitive Edge Racing) in second. Lauren Zoerner (Corner Racing p/b Beyond Horizons) rounded out the podium in third, finishing one minute down on Bakker.

Tofik Beshir in 2025 (Image credit: Jamie Arkfeld)

Bakker pushed into the lead on the first tricky section of the course, the long sandpit. She remained in the lead for the entirety of the six-lap race after that.

Speaking after the race, Bakker said it was not an easy effort, as the hilly GO Cross course is the most challenging one for her on the USCX circuit. "For me, it’s like a road race," she said. "There aren’t any very [many] technical parts, so it’s full gas the whole time. I was suffering."

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Beshir and Bakker extend their lead in the series with day 2 in Roanoke up next, with the C2 race taking on much of the same course but in the reverse direction.

Women's results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Manon Bakker (Ned) 52:44:00 2 Kaya Musgrave (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:38:00 3 Lauren Zoerner (USA) Corner Racing p/b Beyond Horizons 1:00:00 4 Sidney McGill (Can) Materiaal - Lastig 1:15:00 5 Nico Knoll (PRO.FWD) 1:30:00 6 Ada Watson (CXD Trek Bikes) 3:09:00 7 Aleah Heiland (USA) CXD Trek Bikes Daniela Bronk (USA) Green Mountain CX 3:58:00 8 Carla Williams (Cardinal Bicycle) 4:36:00 9 Marlies Mejias Garcia (UCI CTW: Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) 5:05:00 10 Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop) -1 LAP 11 Ella Dishong (USA) Columbia Cycles -2 LAP 12 Madison West (NCVC) -2 LAP 13 Olivia Shoemaker (National Capital Velo Club) -2 LAP 14 Allison Crow (SQ1 Cycling p/b Reynolds Racing) -2 LAP 15 Vanessa Thomsen -2 LAP 16 Erin Gordon (USA) 717 Cycling -2 LAP 17 Kelly Roberson (USA) Haute Factory Racing -3 LAP

Men's results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Tofik Beshir (Eth) CXD Trek Bikes 1:00:45 2 Tyler Clark (Can) Caledon Hills Armada 0:00:42 3 Calvin Conaway (USA) Midwest NXT 0:00:55 4 Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:01:07 5 Ben Frederick (USA) The Small Monsters Project 0:01:21 6 Aidan Vollmuth (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:01:29 7 Ethan Brown (USA) Midwest NXT 0:01:34 8 Sam Brown (USA) Mountain Pedaler - Dusty Boot 0:01:35 9 Jules Van Kempen (USA) Corner Racing p/b Beyond Horizons 0:03:14 10 Ryan Drummond (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:03:32 11 Rhett Bates (Can) Caledon Hills Cycling Armada 0:03:59 12 Frederick Junge (USA) Broom Wagon Works 0:05:30 13 Ryan Popple (USA) Cycle-Smart 0:05:37 14 William Dodds (Roanoke College Cycling Team) 0:05:43 15 Boden Chenail (Lees-McRae College) " 16 Gray Steves (USA) CXD Trek Bikes 0:07:16 17 Aaron Seip (Down Tube Shifters Cycling Club) -2 LAPS 18 Cole Oberman (USA) Haute Factory Racing -2 LAPS 19 George Swinand (Lees-McRae College) -2 LAPS 20 Geert Fischer (Roanoke College Cycling Team) -2 LAPS 21 Gus Lynott (Roanoke College Cycling Team) -2 LAPS 22 Elijah Banish (USA) Catalyst -2 LAPS 23 August Chamot (USA) Total Civil Construction Race Team -2 LAPS 24 Christian Acker -2 LAPS Row 24 - Cell 0 Andrew Tingle (Lees-McRae College) DNF Row 25 - Cell 0 Patrick Bryan Urichich Abreu (Dom) 4D Off-Road Racing DNS Row 26 - Cell 0 Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) Competitive Edge Racing DNS

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