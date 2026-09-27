'I feel sorry for the result' - Giulio Ciccone says Italy deserved a medal at Montreal Worlds, but he had nothing left to give

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'It was a very difficult race tactically, and you cannot follow everyone' Italian turns attention to European Championships and Il Lombardia after disappointment in Montreal

Giulio Ciccone racing for Italy at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal
Giulio Ciccone racing for Italy at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giulio Ciccone expressed disappointment at not delivering a medal for Italy in the elite men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal on Sunday.

Representing the squadra azzurra, Ciccone could only manage ninth place after a hard-fought race on the challenging Mount Royal circuits, where Brandon McNulty (USA) rode away with a solo victory to claim the rainbow jersey.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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