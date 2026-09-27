Matteo Malucelli reasserts Le Tour de Langkawi sprint power with stage 1 victory in photo finish with Riley Pickrell

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Last year's winner of three stages wins in Kampar after hot and humid day of racing despite crashing the day before the race in training

The tightest of sprints between Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) and Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) at Le Tour de Langkawi 2026 stage 1
The tightest of sprints between Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) and Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) at Le Tour de Langkawi 2026 stage 1 (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) sprinted to victory in Kampar to claim the first stage of the 30th edition of Le Tour de Langkawi and reassert his sprint supremacy at a race where he last year claimed three wins.

Malucelli, who crashed the day ahead of the race and was nursing banged up hands, charged through the finish line in the Perak township with a tin mining past and forested hilly backdrop ahead of Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure). It was the tightest of battles for the win, with Pickrell going early and Malucelli only just closing the gap. Fernando Gaviria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) claimed third.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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