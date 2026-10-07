UEC European Championships: Primož Roglič takes 'beautiful' victory to win his first European title on home roads

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Bruno Amirail takes second with Maxime Decomble third

Primoz Roglic (Slovenia) on his way to victory in the 2026 UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2026, Men&#039;s Elite Individual Time Trial in Sencur, Slovenia. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
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The cycling gods were smiling on Slovenia on Wednesday, with home rider Primož Roglič winning a close race and the UEC European title for the first time, on home soil.

Roglič set the fastest times at each of the intermediate time checks, coming 8km and 16km into the 22km race, eventually setting a time of 46:68. Behind the 36-year-old, Bruno Amirail was second, six seconds down, while his compatriot Maxime Decomble made it a good day for France, taking third place a further 22 seconds down.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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