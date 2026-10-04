‘In one moment I was really believing it’ - disappointed Giulio Ciccone reflects on agonising second place at European Championships

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Italian takes another podium in ‘one of the hardest years’ of his career

Italy&#039;s rider Giulio Ciccone, who placed second, awaits the results of the photo-finish after crossing the finish line of the men&#039;s elite road race of the UEC European Road Cycling Championships in Sencur, near Ljubljana, Slovenia, on October 4, 2026. (Photo by JURE MAKOVEC / AFP)
Italy's Giulio Ciccone finished a close second in the men's road race at the UEC European Road Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giulio Ciccone raced a near-perfect race at the UEC European Road Championships on Sunday, not only being the only rider able to follow Remco Evenepoel’s attacks but also able to capitalise on the fact that his teammate was chasing. He stayed with the Belgian all the way to the finish, setting up a two-up sprint for the title.

For a moment, it looked as though the 31-year-old Italian had timed it perfectly. He emerged from the final corner in the best position, but the photo finish showed Evenepoel edging ahead by mere millimetres at the line.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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