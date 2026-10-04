‘In one moment I was really believing it’ - disappointed Giulio Ciccone reflects on agonising second place at European Championships

Italy's Giulio Ciccone finished a close second in the men's road race at the UEC European Road Championships

Giulio Ciccone raced a near-perfect race at the UEC European Road Championships on Sunday, not only being the only rider able to follow Remco Evenepoel’s attacks but also able to capitalise on the fact that his teammate was chasing. He stayed with the Belgian all the way to the finish, setting up a two-up sprint for the title.

For a moment, it looked as though the 31-year-old Italian had timed it perfectly. He emerged from the final corner in the best position, but the photo finish showed Evenepoel edging ahead by mere millimetres at the line.

Unsure who had won, the pair waited past the finish line until the result was announced. Ciccone bowed his head while Evenepoel, nearby, let out a joyful scream.

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He could not hide his disappointment on the podium and while talking to the media afterwards.

“I feel really really disappointed. But first I want to say congrats to Remco, super strong ride,” Ciccone told Cycling Pro Net.

It was almost perfect.

Letting the Belgian squad control the front of the pack, Ciccone waited, and then covered Evenepoel’s first attack on the Možjanca climb with 36 kilometres to go. When the Belgian overcooked a corner and slid out, Ciccone eased off and waited for the peloton.

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But he was ready for the next attack, coming only four kilometres later. The pair pulled away from the pack, gaining time, and then Ciccone refused to work when he found out that his teammate was chasing behind with 14 kilometres to go.

“I also was lucky with the situation in the race with [Christian] Scaroni alone behind us. So I also played on the situation to stay on the wheel. I understand that for him was not a nice situation in the front, but this is the race situation.”

Racing a total of five times around the circuit, Ciccone had time to plan his approach the final corner before the finish line.

“I was thinking in my head how to do it, and I was in the last few kilometres. I was just thinking about this corner, and I was thinking to take the first position, but then he understood my plan, and he made the acceleration just before.”

But Evenepoel took a wide line through the final corner, leaving the inside open for Ciccone, who immediately accelerated and briefly opened up a few metres.

“Then my plan was just go full after the corner. In one moment I was really believing it. But then, yeah, this is the race, and it's like this.”

It was the ninth podium finish this year.

“I think it's one of the hardest years of my career. I don't know how many times I've finished second or on the podium. Eight, nine, or I don't know how many times.”

“Today I think was really close, but then another time second. So now for the last two races, I just want to you know, race without pressure and let's see what just to enjoy the bike.”

Ciccone will line up at Il Lombardia, the fifth and final monument of the year next weekend.

HOW CLOSE?! 😱📸 Remco Evenepoel 🇧🇪 vs Giulio Ciccone 🇮🇹 #EuroRoad26 https://t.co/1dkBdn6jhAOctober 4, 2026

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