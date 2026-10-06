UEC European Championships: France storm to elite mixed relay TTT victory

Race Results
By
Published

Italy take silver, Luxembourg secure bronze in Šenčur

Gold medalists Bruno Armirail, Remi Cavagna, Thibault Guernalec, Juliette Berthet, Cedrine Kerbaol, Maeva Squiban and Team France celebrate winning during the medal ceremony after the 32nd UEC Road Cycling European Championships
Gold medalists Bruno Armirail, Remi Cavagna, Thibault Guernalec, Juliette Berthet, Cedrine Kerbaol, Maeva Squiban and Team France celebrate winning during the medal ceremony after the 32nd UEC Road Cycling European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The French dominated the Elite Mixed Team Relay at the UEC European Road Championships in Slovenia on Tuesday, taking a third title in the event.

Riding the 44km course in 1:00:29, they obliterated the World Champion Italian team, beating them by a whopping 1:12. The battle for third place was much closer, with the Luxembourg team taking the bronze medal, 27 seconds faster than the Polish team in fourth place.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.