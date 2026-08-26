UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Italy comes from behind to claim team relay

Italy opened up the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on home soil with their first gold medal in the Mixed Team Relay in 13 years, beating Switzerland and the United States in a thrilling come-from-behind team effort.

The event uses six riders from each nation, with one representative from the men's and women's junior, under-23 and elite teams, with the order of each rider's start up to the individual nation.

After taking the early lead by sending its elite men's rider Juri Zanotti off first, Italy then dropped to second behind a surging Austrian team, who led for three laps, with elite woman Mona Mitterwallner ending lap four with a lead of 1:35 over Italy and Switzerland, who were neck-and-neck.

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However, Italy was able to retake the lead on the penultimate lap thanks to powerful rides from under-23 riders Valentina Corvi and Fabio Bassignana, who finished off the team's victorious effort, 51 seconds ahead of the Swiss.

Switzerland and the United States both had strong last laps, with Luca Schatti leading the defending champions in for second, and Riley Amos holding off the Canadian team for third.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Team Splits Final time 1 Italy Row 0 - Cell 2 1:08:06 Row 1 - Cell 0 Juri Zanotti 10:03 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 0 Paolo Costa 11:02 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 0 Martina Berta 11:29 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 0 Giorgia Pellizotti 13:00 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 0 Valentina Corvi 12:05 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 0 Fabio Bassignana 10:27 Row 6 - Cell 3 2 Switzerland Row 7 - Cell 2 1:08:57 Row 8 - Cell 0 Nicolas Halter 10:08 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Men Gygax 11:08 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 0 Jolanda Neff 12:04 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 0 Anina Hutter 12:14 Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 12 - Cell 0 Anja Grossmann 12:57 Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 0 Luca Schatti 10:26 Row 13 - Cell 3 3 United States Row 14 - Cell 2 1:09:37 Row 15 - Cell 0 Nicholas Konecny 10:43 Row 15 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 0 Noah Scholnick 11:07 Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 17 - Cell 0 Haley Batten 11:45 Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 18 - Cell 0 Aida Linton 13:16 Row 18 - Cell 3 Row 19 - Cell 0 Bailey Cioppa 12:41 Row 19 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 0 Riley Amos 10:05 Row 20 - Cell 3 4 Canada Row 21 - Cell 2 1:10:27 Row 22 - Cell 0 Maxime St Onge 11:10 Row 22 - Cell 3 Row 23 - Cell 0 Ethan Wood 10:50 Row 23 - Cell 3 Row 24 - Cell 0 Isabella Holmgren 12:00 Row 24 - Cell 3 Row 25 - Cell 0 Eliane Blais 13:54 Row 25 - Cell 3 Row 26 - Cell 0 Marin Lowe 12:45 Row 26 - Cell 3 Row 27 - Cell 0 Cole Punchard 9:48 Row 27 - Cell 3 5 Denmark Row 28 - Cell 2 1:10:46 Row 29 - Cell 0 Mikkel Lose 11:02 Row 29 - Cell 3 Row 30 - Cell 0 Johannes Braedstrup-Holm 10:58 Row 30 - Cell 3 Row 31 - Cell 0 Rose-Mai Damsgaard 13:32 Row 31 - Cell 3 Row 32 - Cell 0 Julie Lillelund 12:36 Row 32 - Cell 3 Row 33 - Cell 0 Caroline Bohe 12:22 Row 33 - Cell 3 Row 34 - Cell 0 Sebastian Fini Juul 10:16 Row 34 - Cell 3 6 Austria Row 35 - Cell 2 1:10:59 Row 36 - Cell 0 Alexander Hammerle 10:35 Row 36 - Cell 3 Row 37 - Cell 0 Mario Bair 10:22 Row 37 - Cell 3 Row 38 - Cell 0 Michael Hettegger 10:45 Row 38 - Cell 3 Row 39 - Cell 0 Mona Mitterwallner 12:17 Row 39 - Cell 3 Row 40 - Cell 0 Johanna Piringer 14:21 Row 40 - Cell 3 Row 41 - Cell 0 Antonia Grangl 12:39 Row 41 - Cell 3 7 Czechia Row 42 - Cell 2 1:12:07 Row 43 - Cell 0 Ondřej Cink 10:26 Row 43 - Cell 3 Row 44 - Cell 0 Kuchař Josef 11:19 Row 44 - Cell 3 Row 45 - Cell 0 Eliška Hanakova 12:55 Row 45 - Cell 3 Row 46 - Cell 0 Lucie Grohova 13:58 Row 46 - Cell 3 Row 47 - Cell 0 Adela Holubova 12:54 Row 47 - Cell 3 Row 48 - Cell 0 Ondřej Novotny 10:35 Row 48 - Cell 3 8 Germany Row 49 - Cell 2 1:13:16 Row 50 - Cell 0 Niklas Michael Franz 10:43 Row 50 - Cell 3 Row 51 - Cell 0 Quirin Bach 11:18 Row 51 - Cell 3 Row 52 - Cell 0 Finja Lipp 13:15 Row 52 - Cell 3 Row 53 - Cell 0 Lina Huber 13:48 Row 53 - Cell 3 Row 54 - Cell 0 Adina Daubner 13:54 Row 54 - Cell 3 Row 55 - Cell 0 Lennart-Jan Krayer 10:18 Row 55 - Cell 3 9 Brazil Row 56 - Cell 2 1:13:24 Row 57 - Cell 0 Alex Junior Malacarne 10:36 Row 57 - Cell 3 Row 58 - Cell 0 Leonardo Bernardes de Castro Filho 10:36 Row 58 - Cell 3 Row 59 - Cell 0 Angelina Santos da Silva 13:48 Row 59 - Cell 3 Row 60 - Cell 0 Raiza Goulao Henrique 13:15 Row 60 - Cell 3 Row 61 - Cell 0 Luiza Cocuzzi 14:05 Row 61 - Cell 3 Row 62 - Cell 0 Vinicius Howe 11:04 Row 62 - Cell 3 10 Spain Row 63 - Cell 2 1:14:43 Row 64 - Cell 0 David Domingo Campos Motos 10:51 Row 64 - Cell 3 Row 65 - Cell 0 Marta Cano Espinosa 12:54 Row 65 - Cell 3 Row 66 - Cell 0 Pablo Rodriguez Romo 12:27 Row 66 - Cell 3 Row 67 - Cell 0 Estibaliz Sagardoy Zunzarren 13:49 Row 67 - Cell 3 Row 68 - Cell 0 Irene Garcia Crespo 14:08 Row 68 - Cell 3 Row 69 - Cell 0 Hugo Franco Gallego 10:34 Row 69 - Cell 3 11 Athlete Individual Neutral Row 70 - Cell 2 1:16:30 Row 71 - Cell 0 Vadim Gvozdarev 11:29 Row 71 - Cell 3 Row 72 - Cell 0 Polina Timoshenko 14:51 Row 72 - Cell 3 Row 73 - Cell 0 Nikita Matveev 11:54 Row 73 - Cell 3 Row 74 - Cell 0 Elina Semenova 13:56 Row 74 - Cell 3 Row 75 - Cell 0 Tatiana Saitarova 13:09 Row 75 - Cell 3 Row 76 - Cell 0 Yaroslav Shvedov 11:11 Row 76 - Cell 3 12 Ukraine Row 77 - Cell 2 1:20:50 Row 78 - Cell 0 Volodymyr Obukhivskyi 12:51 Row 78 - Cell 3 Row 79 - Cell 0 Mark Kovalchuk 12:43 Row 79 - Cell 3 Row 80 - Cell 0 Oleksandr Koniaiev 12:06 Row 80 - Cell 3 Row 81 - Cell 0 Ksenia Voronova 15:53 Row 81 - Cell 3 Row 82 - Cell 0 Yana Belomoina 13:11 Row 82 - Cell 3 Row 83 - Cell 0 Mariia Sukhopalova 14:06 Row 83 - Cell 3 13 Slovakia Row 84 - Cell 2 Row 84 - Cell 3 Row 85 - Cell 0 Viliam Balog 11:25 Row 85 - Cell 3 Row 86 - Cell 0 David Moška 12:19 Row 86 - Cell 3 Row 87 - Cell 0 Tereza Kurnicka 15:15 Row 87 - Cell 3 Row 88 - Cell 0 Dorota Vojtiškova 15:45 Row 88 - Cell 3 Row 89 - Cell 0 Karolina Bortelova 2009 Row 89 - Cell 3 Row 90 - Cell 0 Michal Šichta 2008 Row 90 - Cell 3