UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Italy comes from behind to claim team relay

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Switzerland, USA round out podium in opening day at Val di Sole

Switzerland, winner Italy, and third-place finisher United of States celebrate on the podium following the Team Relay at the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Val di Sole, Italy.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Italy opened up the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on home soil with their first gold medal in the Mixed Team Relay in 13 years, beating Switzerland and the United States in a thrilling come-from-behind team effort.

The event uses six riders from each nation, with one representative from the men's and women's junior, under-23 and elite teams, with the order of each rider's start up to the individual nation.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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