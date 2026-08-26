UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Italy comes from behind to claim team relay
Switzerland, USA round out podium in opening day at Val di Sole
Italy opened up the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on home soil with their first gold medal in the Mixed Team Relay in 13 years, beating Switzerland and the United States in a thrilling come-from-behind team effort.
The event uses six riders from each nation, with one representative from the men's and women's junior, under-23 and elite teams, with the order of each rider's start up to the individual nation.
After taking the early lead by sending its elite men's rider Juri Zanotti off first, Italy then dropped to second behind a surging Austrian team, who led for three laps, with elite woman Mona Mitterwallner ending lap four with a lead of 1:35 over Italy and Switzerland, who were neck-and-neck.
However, Italy was able to retake the lead on the penultimate lap thanks to powerful rides from under-23 riders Valentina Corvi and Fabio Bassignana, who finished off the team's victorious effort, 51 seconds ahead of the Swiss.
Switzerland and the United States both had strong last laps, with Luca Schatti leading the defending champions in for second, and Riley Amos holding off the Canadian team for third.
Results
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Splits
|
Final time
|
1
|
Italy
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
1:08:06
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|
Juri Zanotti
|
10:03
|Row 1 - Cell 3
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|
Paolo Costa
|
11:02
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|
Martina Berta
|
11:29
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|
Giorgia Pellizotti
|
13:00
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|
Valentina Corvi
|
12:05
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|
Fabio Bassignana
|
10:27
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|
2
|
Switzerland
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
1:08:57
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|
Nicolas Halter
|
10:08
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|
Men Gygax
|
11:08
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|
Jolanda Neff
|
12:04
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|
Anina Hutter
|
12:14
|Row 11 - Cell 3
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|
Anja Grossmann
|
12:57
|Row 12 - Cell 3
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|
Luca Schatti
|
10:26
|Row 13 - Cell 3
|
3
|
United States
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
1:09:37
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|
Nicholas Konecny
|
10:43
|Row 15 - Cell 3
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|
Noah Scholnick
|
11:07
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|
Haley Batten
|
11:45
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|
Aida Linton
|
13:16
|Row 18 - Cell 3
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|
Bailey Cioppa
|
12:41
|Row 19 - Cell 3
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|
Riley Amos
|
10:05
|Row 20 - Cell 3
|
4
|
Canada
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
1:10:27
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|
Maxime St Onge
|
11:10
|Row 22 - Cell 3
|Row 23 - Cell 0
|
Ethan Wood
|
10:50
|Row 23 - Cell 3
|Row 24 - Cell 0
|
Isabella Holmgren
|
12:00
|Row 24 - Cell 3
|Row 25 - Cell 0
|
Eliane Blais
|
13:54
|Row 25 - Cell 3
|Row 26 - Cell 0
|
Marin Lowe
|
12:45
|Row 26 - Cell 3
|Row 27 - Cell 0
|
Cole Punchard
|
9:48
|Row 27 - Cell 3
|
5
|
Denmark
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
1:10:46
|Row 29 - Cell 0
|
Mikkel Lose
|
11:02
|Row 29 - Cell 3
|Row 30 - Cell 0
|
Johannes Braedstrup-Holm
|
10:58
|Row 30 - Cell 3
|Row 31 - Cell 0
|
Rose-Mai Damsgaard
|
13:32
|Row 31 - Cell 3
|Row 32 - Cell 0
|
Julie Lillelund
|
12:36
|Row 32 - Cell 3
|Row 33 - Cell 0
|
Caroline Bohe
|
12:22
|Row 33 - Cell 3
|Row 34 - Cell 0
|
Sebastian Fini Juul
|
10:16
|Row 34 - Cell 3
|
6
|
Austria
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
1:10:59
|Row 36 - Cell 0
|
Alexander Hammerle
|
10:35
|Row 36 - Cell 3
|Row 37 - Cell 0
|
Mario Bair
|
10:22
|Row 37 - Cell 3
|Row 38 - Cell 0
|
Michael Hettegger
|
10:45
|Row 38 - Cell 3
|Row 39 - Cell 0
|
Mona Mitterwallner
|
12:17
|Row 39 - Cell 3
|Row 40 - Cell 0
|
Johanna Piringer
|
14:21
|Row 40 - Cell 3
|Row 41 - Cell 0
|
Antonia Grangl
|
12:39
|Row 41 - Cell 3
|
7
|
Czechia
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
1:12:07
|Row 43 - Cell 0
|
Ondřej Cink
|
10:26
|Row 43 - Cell 3
|Row 44 - Cell 0
|
Kuchař Josef
|
11:19
|Row 44 - Cell 3
|Row 45 - Cell 0
|
Eliška Hanakova
|
12:55
|Row 45 - Cell 3
|Row 46 - Cell 0
|
Lucie Grohova
|
13:58
|Row 46 - Cell 3
|Row 47 - Cell 0
|
Adela Holubova
|
12:54
|Row 47 - Cell 3
|Row 48 - Cell 0
|
Ondřej Novotny
|
10:35
|Row 48 - Cell 3
|
8
|
Germany
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
1:13:16
|Row 50 - Cell 0
|
Niklas Michael Franz
|
10:43
|Row 50 - Cell 3
|Row 51 - Cell 0
|
Quirin Bach
|
11:18
|Row 51 - Cell 3
|Row 52 - Cell 0
|
Finja Lipp
|
13:15
|Row 52 - Cell 3
|Row 53 - Cell 0
|
Lina Huber
|
13:48
|Row 53 - Cell 3
|Row 54 - Cell 0
|
Adina Daubner
|
13:54
|Row 54 - Cell 3
|Row 55 - Cell 0
|
Lennart-Jan Krayer
|
10:18
|Row 55 - Cell 3
|
9
|
Brazil
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
1:13:24
|Row 57 - Cell 0
|
Alex Junior Malacarne
|
10:36
|Row 57 - Cell 3
|Row 58 - Cell 0
|
Leonardo Bernardes de Castro Filho
|
10:36
|Row 58 - Cell 3
|Row 59 - Cell 0
|
Angelina Santos da Silva
|
13:48
|Row 59 - Cell 3
|Row 60 - Cell 0
|
Raiza Goulao Henrique
|
13:15
|Row 60 - Cell 3
|Row 61 - Cell 0
|
Luiza Cocuzzi
|
14:05
|Row 61 - Cell 3
|Row 62 - Cell 0
|
Vinicius Howe
|
11:04
|Row 62 - Cell 3
|
10
|
Spain
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
1:14:43
|Row 64 - Cell 0
|
David Domingo Campos Motos
|
10:51
|Row 64 - Cell 3
|Row 65 - Cell 0
|
Marta Cano Espinosa
|
12:54
|Row 65 - Cell 3
|Row 66 - Cell 0
|
Pablo Rodriguez Romo
|
12:27
|Row 66 - Cell 3
|Row 67 - Cell 0
|
Estibaliz Sagardoy Zunzarren
|
13:49
|Row 67 - Cell 3
|Row 68 - Cell 0
|
Irene Garcia Crespo
|
14:08
|Row 68 - Cell 3
|Row 69 - Cell 0
|
Hugo Franco Gallego
|
10:34
|Row 69 - Cell 3
|
11
|
Athlete Individual Neutral
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
1:16:30
|Row 71 - Cell 0
|
Vadim Gvozdarev
|
11:29
|Row 71 - Cell 3
|Row 72 - Cell 0
|
Polina Timoshenko
|
14:51
|Row 72 - Cell 3
|Row 73 - Cell 0
|
Nikita Matveev
|
11:54
|Row 73 - Cell 3
|Row 74 - Cell 0
|
Elina Semenova
|
13:56
|Row 74 - Cell 3
|Row 75 - Cell 0
|
Tatiana Saitarova
|
13:09
|Row 75 - Cell 3
|Row 76 - Cell 0
|
Yaroslav Shvedov
|
11:11
|Row 76 - Cell 3
|
12
|
Ukraine
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
1:20:50
|Row 78 - Cell 0
|
Volodymyr Obukhivskyi
|
12:51
|Row 78 - Cell 3
|Row 79 - Cell 0
|
Mark Kovalchuk
|
12:43
|Row 79 - Cell 3
|Row 80 - Cell 0
|
Oleksandr Koniaiev
|
12:06
|Row 80 - Cell 3
|Row 81 - Cell 0
|
Ksenia Voronova
|
15:53
|Row 81 - Cell 3
|Row 82 - Cell 0
|
Yana Belomoina
|
13:11
|Row 82 - Cell 3
|Row 83 - Cell 0
|
Mariia Sukhopalova
|
14:06
|Row 83 - Cell 3
|
13
|
Slovakia
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|Row 84 - Cell 3
|Row 85 - Cell 0
|
Viliam Balog
|
11:25
|Row 85 - Cell 3
|Row 86 - Cell 0
|
David Moška
|
12:19
|Row 86 - Cell 3
|Row 87 - Cell 0
|
Tereza Kurnicka
|
15:15
|Row 87 - Cell 3
|Row 88 - Cell 0
|
Dorota Vojtiškova
|
15:45
|Row 88 - Cell 3
|Row 89 - Cell 0
|
Karolina Bortelova
|
2009
|Row 89 - Cell 3
|Row 90 - Cell 0
|
Michal Šichta
|
2008
|Row 90 - Cell 3
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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