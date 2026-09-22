Road World Championships: Italy power to mixed relay TTT victory with huge rides from Ganna, Longo Borghini and co

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France second, Switzerland third as defending champions Australia finish off the podium

Elisa Longo Borghini leads Italy TTT team in mixed relay at World Championships 2026
Longo Borghini led the women's leg of the relay home for gold (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Italy stormed to their first victory in the mixed relay team time trial at the Road World Championships in Montreal, with Filippo Ganna, Matteo Sobrero, Mattia Cattaneo, Elisa Longo Borghini, Monica Trinca Colonel and Vittoria Guazzini harnessing their combined might against the clock.

They put nine seconds into second-placed France, whose team of specialists took home silver in what was a close edition of the mixed relay format.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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