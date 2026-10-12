GB sprinter Matt Richardson withdrawn from Track Cycling World Championships amid reports of misconduct investigation

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British Cycling confirms 27-year-old has been pulled from 20-rider squad

British cyclist Matthew Richardson competes in the menâs sprint race 2026 UEC Track Cycling European Championships
British cyclist Matthew Richardson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Track sprinter Matthew Richardson has been withdrawn by Great Britain Cycling for the upcoming UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Shanghai amid reports that he is under investigation for allegations of misconduct.

British Cycling confirmed in a statement shared with Cyclingnews that the 27-year-old had been pulled from the squad, without providing a reason, after The Times first reported on Monday afternoon that he was the subject of an internal investigation.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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