Track sprinter Matthew Richardson has been withdrawn by Great Britain Cycling for the upcoming UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Shanghai amid reports that he is under investigation for allegations of misconduct.

British Cycling confirmed in a statement shared with Cyclingnews that the 27-year-old had been pulled from the squad, without providing a reason, after The Times first reported on Monday afternoon that he was the subject of an internal investigation.

After the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Richardson switched allegiances from Australia to Britain, having been born in Maidstone and moved across the world when he was nine. He was due to be a leading figure in the 20-rider-strong GB squad's push for medals from October 14-18, alongside partner and Olympic gold medallist Emma Finucance, as one of the top track sprinters in the world.

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"British Cycling can confirm that Matt Richardson has been withdrawn from the Great Britain Cycling Team squad for the upcoming 2026 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Shanghai, China," read the statement.

The Times reported that in another statement provided to them, British Cycling said: "Out of fairness to anyone involved in an investigation, we would not comment on any ongoing process."

It's understood he had already travelled to China, but now leaves Harry Ledingham-Horn, Ed Lowe and Joe Truman to compete across the three events he was scheduled to race in: the keirin, individual sprint, and team sprint.

Richardson won silver medals in the latter two events for GB last year in Santiago, Chile. He is also the reigning European champion in the sprint and keirin, having defeated reigning world champion Harrie Lavreysen – who will be the big favourite in Shanghai – back in February.

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He officially became the fastest track cyclist of all time in August last year thanks to breaking the world record for the flying start 200m time trial in Turkey.

It was due to be Richardson's return to international competition after a crash at a keirin event in Japan, which also kept him out of the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

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