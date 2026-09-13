'When you get enough second places, you just get tired of it' – Tobias Halland Johannessen captures win he'd searched 1085 days for at Vuelta a España, and when he least expected it

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Norwegian no longer a nearly man after breakaway triumph in Granada, says 'to finally burst that bubble, it feels quite crazy'

Team Uno-X&#039;s Norwegian rider Tobias Johannessen celebrates on the podium winning the 21st and final stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2026
Team Uno-X's Norwegian rider Tobias Johannessen celebrates on the podium winning the 21st and final stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When he least expected it, and after 12 runner-up finishes, 35 WorldTour top-10s and 1085 days since his last victory, Tobias Halland Johannessen finally claimed what he had been desperately searching for: a win, and not just that, a Grand Tour stage win. No one could take this away from him.

The elation couldn't have been stronger for the Norwegian at the finish, sitting in disbelief after winning a two-up sprint – yes, you read that right – and conquering the spectacular Vuelta a España final day in Granada ahead of a valiant Alessandro Romele, and screaming "yes" at the top of his lungs as he reached each and every member of Uno-X Mobility staff dotted around the finish line.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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