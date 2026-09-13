Urška Žigart refractures her jaw in crash at Faun Tour Femmes

Urška Žigart has refractured her jaw in a crash on stage 3 of the Faun Tour Femmes.

The Slovenian racer originally fractured her jaw in a horrific crash on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse back in June, making a comeback from her injury to race the Tour de France Femmes six weeks later.

More bad luck befell Žigart in France on Saturday when she crashed out of third overall during stage 3 in Tournon-sur-Rhône.

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Žigart's AG Insurance-Soudal team announced the unfortunate news on Saturday evening, stating that her season is likely over as a result of the new injury.

"Following her crash during Stage 3 of the Faun Tour de l’Ardèche, further medical examinations have revealed a new fracture of the jaw," the team announced.

"Given the nature of the injury and the fact that it concerns a repeated fracture, Urška’s 2026 season is likely to come to an early end. This would also mean she will miss the upcoming World Championships."

Žigart, who finished sixth at the Vuelta España Femenina in May, avoided surgery in June, saying that "all parts of the fracture aligned", letting her start her recovery and comeback quickly.

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She made it back to the peloton for the Tour, in early August, assisting teammate Kim Le Court-Pienaar to ninth overall and a stage win.

AG Insurance-Soudal said they will monitor Žigart's healing before making a decision on the remainder of her 2026 season, though it seems more likely that she'll return to racing in 2027.

"Her focus will now fully shift towards her recovery. The team will closely monitor the healing process before making a definitive decision on the remainder of her season," the team stated.

"We wish Urška a smooth recovery and look forward to seeing her back with the team."