Urška Žigart refractures her jaw in crash at Faun Tour Femmes

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Slovenian is facing a premature end to her season after crashing out of third place overall at the French stage race

AG Insurance-Soudal&#039;s Slovenian cyclist Urska Zigart looks on during the pre-stage presentation ahead of the 9th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026 between Saluzzo and Saluzzo in Saluzzo on June 7, 2026. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images)
Bad luck has struck Urška Zigart once again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Urška Žigart has refractured her jaw in a crash on stage 3 of the Faun Tour Femmes.

The Slovenian racer originally fractured her jaw in a horrific crash on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse back in June, making a comeback from her injury to race the Tour de France Femmes six weeks later.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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