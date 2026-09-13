Unfinished business no more – Wout van Aert rectifies 'one of the biggest disappointments of my career' with stunning three weeks at Vuelta a España

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Belgian star takes two stages, green jersey, and supercombativity prize on final Granada podium, showing incredible form ahead of World Championships

Wout Van Aert on the final podium as the green jersey winner at the Vuelta
Wout Van Aert on the final podium as the green jersey winner at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years on from crashing out of his debut Vuelta a España, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) has returned as a similarly dominant force in 2026, capping off his stunning three weeks of work with the two stage wins, the green jersey, and the supercombativity prize to his name.

He described that crash and DNF on stage 16 of the 2024 race – having been leading the points classification and king of the mountains classification – and the injury that came with it, "one of the biggest disappointments of my career." But with this performance, he no longer has unfinished business as he started with in Monaco back on August 22.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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