Unfinished business no more – Wout van Aert rectifies 'one of the biggest disappointments of my career' with stunning three weeks at Vuelta a España

Wout Van Aert on the final podium as the green jersey winner at the Vuelta

Two years on from crashing out of his debut Vuelta a España, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) has returned as a similarly dominant force in 2026, capping off his stunning three weeks of work with the two stage wins, the green jersey, and the supercombativity prize to his name.

He described that crash and DNF on stage 16 of the 2024 race – having been leading the points classification and king of the mountains classification – and the injury that came with it, "one of the biggest disappointments of my career." But with this performance, he no longer has unfinished business as he started with in Monaco back on August 22.

"It really means a lot, especially because I had it practically in the bag two years ago," said Van Aert to Belgian broadcaster Sporza.

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"That was one of the biggest disappointments of my career, because I suffered a serious injury back then. I am very happy to be standing here in one piece and to be able to go home with that victory.

Asked directly if that business was now finished, Van Aert replied: "Yeah, in a way yes, and I think after winning green in the Tour it's without saying this was also something I really wanted to win one day.

"After the near miss two years ago and the big injury, it was quite a disappointment, and that's what makes today more special for me to be here and to come completely to the end and wear this beautiful jersey."

The contrast of Van Aert sitting on an ambulance with his knee gushing with blood, compared to the unending grin which painted his face as he took to the final podium twice in Granada on Sunday, was clear, even if the second trip was a surprise, unaware he'd taken the prize for the race's most aggressive rider.

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"I only realised it when I was standing on the podium. I already thought it was strange that they started with the green jersey, but it turned out to be the Super Combativity," he said.

"I already won that in the Tour as well. It is not the biggest prize or the prize you start a race for, but of course it is something you can be proud of. It's been an amazing Grand Tour and three weeks in Spain. I have to say, super nice finish with a lot of people on the side of the road."

Van Aert's Vuelta hasn't just been about him either, with his two stage wins being part of the seven won by an incredible stage-hunting Visma-Lease a Bike squad, who dominated the flat and punchy stages with the Belgian and star debutant Matthew Brennan.

On the final day, though, Van Aert had run his race, able to make it into splits, but not the main moves, which ended up fighting for the victory over laps past the iconic Alhambra in Granada.

"I actually felt that already on the first climb. It's a shame, because if I had been a tad better, I could have helped Matthew keep it together. It certainly wasn't in the cards for my own chances today," said Van Aert.

"No, I think to be honest, I didn't have the legs I wanted today. The first climb was already too much; the fatigue is definitely there after three weeks. Matthew [Brennan] delivered, but I didn't have the legs I had hoped for."

In the end, Brennan fought on his own but simply couldn't control all of the attacks, again impressing over the key climb in Andalucia, but ultimately finishing fourth behind three attackers, with Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) taking victory.

Visma won't care though, and it will be all about celebrating on Sunday night. Seven stage wins is their best ever haul from a Grand Tour, and with a team designed to do just that, Brennan and Van Aert have imposed themselves as a duo to be feared in seasons to come.

The Belgian will next be in action at the World Championships in Canada, where his current form should be ominous for all of those looking to take on the Belgians, as he's set to link up with Remco Evenepoel as the road race favourites on September 27.