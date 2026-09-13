'Second place is a victory for me' - after pre-race training crash and injuries, Primož Roglič celebrates hard-fought runner-up spot in Vuelta a España

News
By
Published

Four-time winner finished second behind Enric Mas in first Grand Tour podium since 2024

Primoz Roglic waves to the crowds on stage 21 at the Vuelta
Primoz Roglic waves to the crowds on stage 21 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

So much has happened in this year's Vuelta a España that it feels like ages since Primož Roglič sat in the race press room in Monaco and told the media that 'just putting my socks on these last three weeks was the hardest.' And that the 36-year-old could go from such a difficult starting point, due to a major pre-race training crash and injuries, to finishing second overall in the Vuelta on Sunday evening is even more remarkable.

But that is what has happened. The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe pro was able to claim his sixth Vuelta a España podium in eight editions, adding a runner-up spot behind Enric Mas (Movistar) and ahead of Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) to his third place in 2023 and four overall victories in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024. It's also his first Grand Tour podium in two years.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.