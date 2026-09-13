'I was here to make mistakes' – Paul Seixas confident he can improve after second at GP de Montréal and return even stronger for World Championships

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Frenchman was just overpowered in final sprint but reiterates that 'I don't want to play all my cards before the Worlds'

Portrait of Paul Seixas at the start of GP de Montréal 2026
Seixas is amongst the favourites for the world title in Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images)

French prodigy Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) had to settle for second at the Grand Prix de Montréal, but was menacingly confident that he could learn from Sunday's race and come back even better in two weeks, to hopefully win the World Championships.

Seixas was in the winning move in the Grand Prix, but was just beaten by his attack companion Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the uphill sprint to the line, slightly mistiming his sprint.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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