'I was here to make mistakes' – Paul Seixas confident he can improve after second at GP de Montréal and return even stronger for World Championships
Frenchman was just overpowered in final sprint but reiterates that 'I don't want to play all my cards before the Worlds'
French prodigy Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) had to settle for second at the Grand Prix de Montréal, but was menacingly confident that he could learn from Sunday's race and come back even better in two weeks, to hopefully win the World Championships.
Seixas was in the winning move in the Grand Prix, but was just beaten by his attack companion Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the uphill sprint to the line, slightly mistiming his sprint.
But rather than rue any mistakes or the near-miss, the 19-year-old star was clear that a learning opportunity was exactly what he needed from Sunday's race, and in fact it's only made him more confident for Worlds.
"I was wondering how I should manage the situation to maybe win, but of course, also I don't want to play all my cards before the Worlds, I want to keep some things in my mind that I should do [better]," he explained.
"I wanted to try in the end on the last climb, but I was not having the legs to jump him, and also I was not smart enough to be in [Del Toro's] wheel before the climb. He was really smart today, he rode better than me for sure, and I should improve this. You see it also on Quebec, I was doing really some efforts everywhere, but not really good tactics, so maybe I should work on this.
"But I was here to make mistakes to see how it goes, and of course I have some things in the back of my mind to keep to the Worlds. If you play all your cards today, the adversity [opposition] knows, so I need to keep some in my mind."
Physically, Seixas didn't feel at his best for the whole day, struggling at one point not with his legs but with his heart rate, but he found his rhythm as the race got harder.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"It's a really hard course, and the race was really hard. It was what I expected and what I was hoping for, a big rhythm far from the finish," he said. "At first I was not feeling really well, but the power is here, I was a bit fresh, maybe I didn't do enough work in the last days. But then I was feeling great, and I hope the form will grow until the World Championships, but for the moment it seems really good."
At the end of a year that saw him finish fourth in his debut Tour de France, Seixas' confidence is already flying pretty high, and despite ultimately being defeated on Sunday, that result in a Worlds dress rehearsal has only actually boosted his belief that he can fight for the rainbow jersey.
"Definitely, it gives me confidence. Today, I feel like I have the legs to fight for the win, that's what I was hoping for and what I've been working towards since the Tour, so it's very good news for me," he said.
"I think it was a really good exercise for me to work on my punch, and that's where I need to improve for Worlds, but it shows I have the legs to fight for the win.
"Now there are two weeks left to keep working, to make progress. There are other guys who are very solid. We saw that Isaac was very strong, Remco was very strong too. We'll see how they prepare for the World Championships."
For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.