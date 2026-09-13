'We always had in mind that Primož lost ten days' – Red Bull satisfied with second overall for Roglič at Vuelta a España despite inability to launch final attack on queen stage

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'If you don't have the legs anymore to accelerate, then it is what it is' says DS with Slovenian set to finish on ninth Grand Tour podium in Granada on Sunday evening

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 20 a 210.8km stage from La Calahorra to Collado del Alguacil 1887m / #UCIWT / on September 12, 2026 in Collado del Alguacil, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Primož Roglič being unable to mount a final challenge against Enric Mas (Movistar) on stage 20 of the Vuelta a España, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe were still left satisfied with the performance that should see him finish second overall in Granada on Sunday evening.

Roglič started the penultimate day of the race with 1:37 to make up if he was to snatch the red jersey, and even though the German team set things up well with satellite riders up the road in various breakaways, come the final climb to Collado del Alguacil, the Slovenian was forced into defence, not attack.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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