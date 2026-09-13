'It's no gift, it's thanks to his hard work' – Spain's last Vuelta a España winner Alberto Contador pays tribute to Enric Mas as 2026 victory nears for successor

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12 years after Contador won the Vuelta, Mas is set to be the next Spaniard to triumph in his home Grand Tour

Cycling: 69th Tour of Spain 2014 / Stage 21 Podium / CONTADOR Alberto (ESP) Red Leader Jersey Celebration Joie Vreugde / Santiago De Compostela - Santiago De Compostela El Final Del Camino (9,7km)/ Time Trial Contre la Montre Tijdrit TT / Vuelta Tour d&#039;Espagne Ronde van Spanje / Etape Rit /(c) Tim De Waele (Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)
Enric Mas is set to follow in Alberto Contador's wheeltracks to win the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's last Vuelta a España winner Alberto Contador has paid tribute to the rider set to be his successor this Sunday in Granada, with Enric Mas just hours away from overall victory in his home Grand Tour.

Contador took Spain's previous Vuelta win in 2014, just a few months after breaking his tibia at the Tour de France, a race he looked set to win for a third time.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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