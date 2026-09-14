'I don't need to start panicking' – Remco Evenepoel already refocused on World Championships after missing freshness and punch in GP de Montréal

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Belgian says 'there are two great weeks ahead' as hunt for rainbows draws closer

Remco Evenepoel finishes the 2026 GP de Montréal
Evenepoel finished fifth in Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Grand Prix double wasn't to be for Remco Evenepoel on Sunday afternoon, with the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider having to fight from behind to finish fifth in the GP de Montréal after missing the form that saw him win in Québec just 48 hours earlier.

Though fifth in the end was far from a bad result for the Belgian, it came at the end of a hard day that saw him have to chase back up to the lead, and ultimately struggle to match the accelerations of the top riders.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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