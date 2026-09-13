‘I just missed 10 metres’ - Oscar Onley drops out of Vuelta a España top five after faltering on final mountain stage

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Netcompany-Ineos rider holds onto white following a tough day in Andalucia

Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team - White Best Young Rider Jersey crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta
Onley finished 19th on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final and most difficult mountain stage of the 2026 Vuelta a España was a step too far for Oscar Onley as the Netcompany-Ineos rider faded out of the top five in the general classification.

The Scot was dropped on the first ascent of the Puerto de El Purche on Saturday, losing contact with the small group of favourites with just over 90km still to race. A daring attack from Visma-Lease a Bike’s Sepp Kuss vaulted the American from 11th to 5th in the overall standings, bumping Onley into sixth place.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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