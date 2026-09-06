History says Enric Mas won't win this Vuelta a España, but he's had the answer for everything since inheriting red and distancing Primož Roglič – GC analysis

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Spain begins to believe as home hope looks set to take 2:10 lead over long-term rival into final week

Enric Mas (Movistar Team) during stage 14 of the 2026 Vuelta a España. (Photo by Luis Gomez - Pool/Getty Images)
Spain is beginning to believe in Enric Mas' chances (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain has waited 12 years for a next home winner of the men's Vuelta a España. Not since Alberto Contador took control of the red jersey on stage 10 of the 2014 edition and carried it all the way to the Santiago de Compostela finale have they played the Marcha Real when presenting the maillot rojo on the final podium.

But after 14 stages of the 2026 race, Spain is continuing to believe in Enric Mas, who, yes, inherited the jersey rather than specifically earning it, but has more than proved a worthy leader since he refused to wear it on the podium in Xeraco after Tadej Pogačar crashed out on stage 8.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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