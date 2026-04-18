'I couldn't use any of my fingers' – Michael Matthews back on the bike after breaking both arms in training crash

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Australian posts video detailing his injuries

Michael Matthews sprinting with others behind
Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) won the Gran Premio Castellón - Ruta de la Cerámica in January before his accident (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six weeks after breaking both of his arms in a training crash, Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) is back on the bike and closer to putting what he described as a "difficult period" behind him.

"I just want to thank the team for all their support, for all of your messages - I'm trying to get back to all of you, but for a long time, I couldn't use any of my fingers on my hands, so it was obviously really difficult to reply to you all, but I was thinking about all your messages, and I really appreciate it," he said in a video posted by his team on Instagram.

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Matthews began the 2026 but winning the Gran Premio Castellón and taking a podium in the Mallorca Challenge team time trial in January.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo