'Our tactics will change a lot' - Absence of Tadej Pogačar leave Slovenia casting around for other options in Road World Championships

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Lineup including Primož Roglič and Jakob Omrzel will likely try for breakaways notes World's regular Domen Novak

Slovenian Primoz Roglic pictured in action during the elite men road race at Road World Championships in Kigali
Primož Roglič rides with Team Slovenia teammates in the elite men's road race at the Road World Championships in Kigali (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the absence of double rainbow jersey Tadej Pogačar in the upcoming Road World Championships, almost every major squad has accepted that the race takes on a very different format and they will have to adapt accordingly. But the nation for whom Pogačar's non-participation will change things the most is surely his own home country and the riders who usually back him there.

"Our tactics will change a lot," Domen Novak, Pogačar's teammate at UAE Team Emirates-XRG, tells Cyclingnews, to the point where Novak himself, a participant in every World's since 2020 and a DNF in all of them, will not be going.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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