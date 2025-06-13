Michael Matthews ruled out of Tour de France and sidelined as team discover 'signs of a pulmonary embolism' at altitude camp

Michael Matthews won't ride the 2025 Tour de France, his team announced today, and has been ruled out of competition for the moment, after Jayco AlUla's medical staff discovered "signs of a pulmonary embolism."

Matthews' health is "stable", reported the team, but to lessen the risk to his well-being, he has stopped all physical activity as they look closer into the severity of the issue.

It was due to be the Australian rider's ninth participation at the Tour, as a four-time stage winner and former green points jersey champion.

"During a recent altitude training camp, Greenedge Cycling Medical Team discovered signs of a pulmonary embolism and have subsequently decided to pause all physical activity for the rider until further notice, as a precautionary measure," read a press release from Jayco AlUla on Friday.

"Matthews' health condition is stable, the medical team are now thoroughly investigating the extent of the issue and possible cause, to define a safe and optimal recovery process for the athlete.

"During this period of investigation, Matthews will refrain from competition to ensure there is no risk to his health and well-being, therefore ruling out his participation in the upcoming Tour de France."

On the NHS website, it lists a pulmonary embolism as "when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel in your lungs," also stating that "It can be life-threatening if not treated quickly."

Matthews was set to return to competition after netting his first win of the season in early May at Eschborn-Frankfurt, which was also his first WorldTour victory since September.