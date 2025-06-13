Recommended reading

Michael Matthews ruled out of Tour de France and sidelined as team discover 'signs of a pulmonary embolism' at altitude camp

Australian rider pauses all physical activity as health precaution, while team investigate 'the extent of the issue and cause'

Michael Matthews won't ride the 2025 Tour de France, his team announced today, and has been ruled out of competition for the moment, after Jayco AlUla's medical staff discovered "signs of a pulmonary embolism."

Matthews' health is "stable", reported the team, but to lessen the risk to his well-being, he has stopped all physical activity as they look closer into the severity of the issue.

