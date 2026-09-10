Vuelta a España: Stefan Küng wins stage 18 time trial while Enric Mas maintains lead over inspired ride by Primož Roglič

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Callum Thornley only three seconds off winning pace for second, with João Almeida third and Roglič fourth

Stefan Küng of Tudor Pro Cycling competes during the La Vuelta time trial on stage 18
Stefan Küng of Tudor Pro Cycling posts fastest time in time trial to win stage 18 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Enric Mas (Movistar) issued a brilliant defense of his Vuelta a España lead amid the expected onslaught from Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in the stage 18 time trial, which was won by Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling).

Küng blitzed the flat 32.1km course in a time of 35:22, beating the surprise package from the early starters, Callum Thornley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), by a margin of three seconds.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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