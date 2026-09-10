Vuelta a España: Stefan Küng wins stage 18 time trial while Enric Mas maintains lead over inspired ride by Primož Roglič
Callum Thornley only three seconds off winning pace for second, with João Almeida third and Roglič fourth
Enric Mas (Movistar) issued a brilliant defense of his Vuelta a España lead amid the expected onslaught from Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in the stage 18 time trial, which was won by Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling).
Küng blitzed the flat 32.1km course in a time of 35:22, beating the surprise package from the early starters, Callum Thornley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), by a margin of three seconds.
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) bagged the final spot on the day’s podium, but the general classification contenders at the very bottom of the start order were where the true drama lay just three days from the end of this Vuelta.
Mas, starting the day with a general classification lead of 2:06 on Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) and 2:10 on Roglič, defended his red jersey in impressive fashion. He finished it 1:37 ahead of Roglič, with Gall slipping to third at 3:01.
Roglič failed to produce a display of the vintage of his best time trialling days, which saw him win the Olympic Games and lay the foundations for multiple Grand Tour wins, but he still placed fourth on the day, 18 seconds down on Küng and ahead of an in-form Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike).
Mas, meanwhile, performed better than expected. He said he’d sign for a concession of 90 seconds ahead of the stage, which was widely flagged as a ballpark for the sort of damage Roglič might inflict. In the end, it was just 33 seconds, as Mas stormed through the second half of the course to place 12th on the day.
King Küng
The all-important stage 18 time trial took place between two of the three towns that make up the ‘Sherry Triangle’ in south east Spain, with 32.1km linking El Puerto de Santa Maria and Jerez de la Frontera in south east Spain. The route, which featured only a couple of gentle uphill drags, was blasted inland by a strong tailwind, before turning back into a headwind in the final few kilometers.
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The Mas vs Roglič battle dominated the build-up, and has dominated this report so far, but this was a brilliant win from Küng, a world-class time trial operator for many years now, whose career has always been marked by near misses in the biggest events.
The final stage of the 2024 Vuelta was Küng's first Grand Tour stage victory and he now has another one to go with it after a bold performance in which he barreled down the gentle descents and committed to each bend in the road. It nearly saw him come unstuck on a couple of occasions but he held it upright.
As he did so, Thornley was watching nervously, the young Scottish rider having occupied the hotseat for much of the day. The 23-year-old is riding his first season in the WorldTour and despite placing third, behind Küng, in the recent Tour de Pologne time trial, this was very much a breakthrough ride.
The margin between Küng and Thornley was just two seconds in the end, with Almeida looking more like his old self with a third-place finish nine seconds down.
There was disappointment for Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep), who came so close in the opening prologue but could only manage ninth on the day, while Wout van Aert went for it but perhaps dampened the hype comparing him to his form of a few years ago by fading to finish fifth.
"In the end, you have to win. It doesn’t matter by how big of a margin. Yes, OK, [it’s my] 24th victory, probably a few that I lost also by only two seconds or even less, so in the end, I’m just super happy to take the win here," said Küng.
"I think over the span of the 32 kilometres, really, you had to be dialed in from the start. When it’s such a fast time trial, you cannot have any costly mistakes, and when it’s so fast, it’s also hard to make a difference. I had a bit of a difficult moment after the second climb, but then I also like misjudged a few corners there, but then I was able to get back into the rhythm, and so for me, that’s where I made the difference."
The GC battle
All eyes were on the final few starters, the ones who will contest the overall title at this Vuelta a España in the final few days, and especially on Roglič, billed as the danger-man of this Vuelta.
The Slovenian set off strongly, and appeared to be doing considerable damage to both Gall and Mas as he went 22 seconds quicker than both of them at the first intermediate checkpoint after 11km. Extrapolating that time gap would have given him an advantage of just over a minute by the finish.
In the end, it was worse for Gall and much better for Mas, indicating how the race leader rallied and came fighting back in the final two thirds of the course. By the second checkpoint, after 22km, Mas was only 27 seconds down, and he only conceded a further six to Roglič in the final third of the course.
Gall, meanwhile, struggled badly in the discipline he dislikes so much, losing 1:28 to Roglič, who leapfrogs him into second place. Gall is now more than three minutes off the overall lead and even 1:24 behind Roglič.
Elsewhere, fifth-placed Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos) produced a middling ride to place 17th on the day but still put time into the riders above and below him. He clawed 34 seconds back on fourth-placed Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), whom he now trails by 43 seconds, and put 27 seconds into white jersey rival Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain Victorious), whom he leads by 57 seconds.
Clément Berthet (Decathlon CMA CGM) enjoyed a strong ride to move up to places into seventh, at the expense of Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), who produced an uncharacteristically poor TT in 28th place, and Cristian Rodriguez, whose XDS-Astana teammate Harold Tejada continues to round out the top 10.
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Stage 18 Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:35:22
|
2
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:00:03
|
3
|
João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:00:09
|
4
|
Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:00:19
|
5
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:20
|
6
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:00:21
|
7
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:26
|
8
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:00:30
|
9
|
Ethan Edward Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:00:32
|
10
|
Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:00:33
|
11
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:00:48
|
12
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:00:52
|
13
|
Andrew Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:00:54
|
14
|
Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:00:55
|
15
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
0:01:01
|
16
|
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Edgar Oscar Onley (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:01:11
|
18
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:01:19
|
19
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:01:20
|
20
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:01:38
|
22
|
Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) XDS Astana
|
0:01:42
|
23
|
Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:01:43
|
24
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:01:45
|
25
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:01:47
|
27
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:01:52
|
28
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:01:54
|
29
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:02:01
|
30
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:02:04
|
31
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:02:06
|
32
|
Sunekær Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:02:08
|
33
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:02:16
|
34
|
David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:02:21
|
35
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:02:22
|
36
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:02:27
|
37
|
Xavier Finlay Xavier Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:02:30
|
38
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:02:31
|
39
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:02:36
|
40
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:02:41
|
41
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:02:45
|
42
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:02:54
|
43
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
0:02:56
|
44
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:03:03
|
45
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:03:08
|
46
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:03:09
|
47
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:03:11
|
50
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:03:17
|
51
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:03:19
|
53
|
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:03:22
|
54
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:03:26
|
55
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:03:27
|
57
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:03:35
|
58
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:03:39
|
59
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:03:40
|
60
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:03:41
|
61
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:03:43
|
63
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:03:45
|
64
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:03:46
|
65
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:03:47
|
67
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:03:49
|
68
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:03:50
|
69
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:03:52
|
70
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:03:55
|
71
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
0:03:57
|
72
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:03:58
|
73
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:04:02
|
74
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
75
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:04:07
|
76
|
Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:04:09
|
77
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:04:10
|
78
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
0:04:11
|
79
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:04:13
|
81
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
82
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:04:16
|
83
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) Ef Education- Aevolo
|
0:04:17
|
84
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:04:18
|
85
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:04:19
|
86
|
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:04:21
|
87
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:04:23
|
88
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:04:24
|
89
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:04:26
|
90
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:04:28
|
91
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:04:32
|
92
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
93
|
Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:04:36
|
94
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
95
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
96
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:04:38
|
97
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:04:40
|
98
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:04:42
|
99
|
Cort Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
100
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:04:44
|
101
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:04:46
|
102
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
0:04:48
|
103
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
104
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
105
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
106
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:04:50
|
107
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:04:51
|
108
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:04:52
|
109
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
110
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
111
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
112
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:04:54
|
113
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:04:56
|
114
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:04:57
|
115
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:04:59
|
116
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:05:02
|
117
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:05:03
|
118
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
119
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:05:08
|
120
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
121
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:05:10
|
122
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
0:05:11
|
123
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:05:13
|
124
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
0:05:16
|
125
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Team
|
0:05:20
|
126
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
127
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:05:22
|
128
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:05:26
|
129
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:05:40
|
130
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:05:41
|
131
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:05:42
|
132
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:05:45
|
133
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
134
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:05:48
|
135
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:05:49
|
136
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:06:01
|
137
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
138
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
0:06:03
|
139
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:06:11
|
140
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:06:13
|
141
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:06:17
|
142
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:06:19
|
143
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:06:47
|
144
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:06:48
|
145
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:06:59
|
146
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:07:03
|
147
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:07:24
|
148
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:07:49
|
DNS
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 148 - Cell 2
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:35:25
|
2
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:00:18
|
3
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:00:45
|
4
|
Andrew Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:00:51
|
5
|
Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:00:52
|
6
|
Edgar Oscar Onley (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:01:08
|
7
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:01:35
|
8
|
Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:01:40
|
9
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:01:42
|
10
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:01:49
|
11
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:01:58
|
12
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:02:01
|
13
|
Xavier Finlay Xavier Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:02:27
|
14
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:03:00
|
15
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
0:03:06
|
16
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:03:08
|
17
|
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:03:19
|
18
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:03:36
|
19
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:03:38
|
20
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:03:43
|
21
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:03:44
|
23
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:03:49
|
24
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:04:04
|
25
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:04:10
|
26
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) Ef Education- Aevolo
|
0:04:14
|
27
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:04:16
|
28
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:04:20
|
29
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:04:21
|
30
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:04:23
|
31
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
0:04:29
|
32
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:04:43
|
33
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:04:45
|
34
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:04:53
|
35
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:04:54
|
36
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:05:00
|
37
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:05:05
|
39
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:05:07
|
40
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:05:10
|
41
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:05:42
|
42
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:05:58
|
43
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
0:06:00
|
44
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:06:10
|
45
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:06:14
|
46
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:06:16
|
47
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:06:45
|
48
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:06:56
|
49
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:07:00
|
50
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:07:21
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:46:49
|
2
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:02:34
|
3
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:02:37
|
4
|
XDS Astana
|
0:03:01
|
5
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:03:33
|
6
|
Tudor
|
0:03:44
|
7
|
Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:03:59
|
8
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:04:56
|
9
|
Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Movistar Team
|
0:05:56
|
11
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:06:02
|
12
|
Lidl-Trek
|
0:06:15
|
13
|
Jayco Alula
|
0:06:16
|
14
|
Netcompany Ineos
|
0:07:37
|
15
|
Bahrain Victorious
|
0:08:51
|
16
|
Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:09:28
|
17
|
Picnic Postnl
|
0:09:56
|
18
|
Cofidis
|
0:10:12
|
19
|
Kern Pharma
|
0:10:33
|
20
|
Lotto Intermarche
|
0:10:35
|
21
|
NSN Cycling
|
0:10:40
|
22
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0:11:08
|
23
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:11:46
General Classification after stage 18
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
60:45:58
|
2
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:01:37
|
3
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:03:01
|
4
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:05:17
|
5
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:06:03
|
6
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:07:00
|
7
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:07:47
|
8
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:07:51
|
9
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:09:57
|
11
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:10:34
|
12
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:18:36
|
13
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:21:23
|
14
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:26:57
|
15
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:33:11
|
16
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:39:54
|
17
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:40:57
|
18
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:43:17
|
19
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
|
0:46:50
|
20
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:47:37
|
21
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
0:49:34
|
22
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:52:25
|
23
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:57:19
|
24
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
0:58:07
|
25
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
1:03:13
|
26
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:06:29
|
27
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
1:08:18
|
28
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
1:09:54
|
29
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:17:41
|
30
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:20:37
|
31
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
1:22:37
|
32
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:25:03
|
33
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
1:25:16
|
34
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1:26:53
|
35
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:31:02
|
36
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
1:33:03
|
37
|
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:33:21
|
38
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|
1:33:28
|
39
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:34:14
|
40
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
1:34:28
|
41
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:34:38
|
42
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:35:13
|
43
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
1:37:20
|
44
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:39:10
|
45
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1:43:29
|
46
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1:44:01
|
47
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
1:50:36
|
48
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:52:39
|
49
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:53:12
|
50
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:53:59
|
51
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:55:18
|
52
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
1:55:34
|
53
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:55:47
|
54
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
1:55:51
|
55
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:56:01
|
56
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor
|
1:56:05
|
57
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|
1:56:18
|
58
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|
1:58:02
|
59
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1:58:13
|
60
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
1:59:46
|
61
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
2:02:10
|
62
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|
2:04:04
|
63
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
2:04:34
|
64
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:04:37
|
65
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|
2:04:40
|
66
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:07:43
|
67
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
2:09:56
|
68
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
2:11:54
|
69
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
2:12:51
|
70
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:13:37
|
71
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
2:15:02
|
72
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:17:04
|
73
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:17:06
|
74
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
2:19:12
|
75
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
2:20:55
|
76
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:21:16
|
77
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
2:22:40
|
78
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
2:23:03
|
79
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:23:23
|
80
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:23:48
|
81
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:25:06
|
82
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2:25:21
|
83
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
2:30:53
|
84
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:32:32
|
85
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
2:32:58
|
86
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
2:34:17
|
87
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
2:34:48
|
88
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
2:34:55
|
89
|
Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
2:37:03
|
90
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|
2:37:04
|
91
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
2:37:35
|
92
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:38:10
|
93
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
2:43:17
|
94
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:43:26
|
95
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
2:45:44
|
96
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche
|
2:46:58
|
97
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:49:01
|
98
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:49:37
|
99
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2:50:27
|
100
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
2:53:45
|
101
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
2:54:35
|
102
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
2:56:59
|
103
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:58:28
|
104
|
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
2:59:17
|
105
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
3:00:19
|
106
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
3:00:44
|
107
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling
|
3:00:50
|
108
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar
|
3:01:22
|
109
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
3:03:42
|
110
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
3:05:15
|
111
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:05:58
|
112
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
3:07:34
|
113
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:07:41
|
114
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
3:09:36
|
115
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
3:09:40
|
116
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
3:11:22
|
117
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
3:11:42
|
118
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
3:11:43
|
119
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
3:12:27
|
120
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
3:13:21
|
121
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
3:17:24
|
122
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
3:19:50
|
123
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
3:20:26
|
124
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:21:07
|
125
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
3:21:39
|
126
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
3:21:56
|
127
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
3:21:58
|
128
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|
3:24:20
|
129
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
3:27:04
|
130
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|
3:27:14
|
131
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
3:28:13
|
132
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3:29:37
|
133
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:30:08
|
134
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:34:11
|
135
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
3:37:01
|
136
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:37:18
|
137
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
3:39:40
|
138
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
3:43:20
|
139
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
3:43:23
|
140
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
3:48:28
|
141
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
3:51:04
|
142
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
4:03:21
|
143
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
4:03:45
|
144
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
4:05:47
|
145
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
4:13:20
|
146
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
4:14:03
|
147
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
4:25:04
|
148
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
4:59:06
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
306
|
2
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
239
|
3
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
171
|
4
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
141
|
5
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
116
|
6
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
90
|
7
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
84
|
8
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
83
|
9
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
79
|
10
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
78
|
11
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|
74
|
12
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
73
|
13
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
64
|
14
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
61
|
15
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
59
|
16
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
56
|
17
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
54
|
18
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
53
|
19
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
51
|
20
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor
|
50
|
21
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
47
|
22
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
47
|
23
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
47
|
24
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
47
|
25
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
46
|
26
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
45
|
27
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
44
|
28
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
42
|
29
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
41
|
30
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
38
|
31
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
38
|
32
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
38
|
33
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
35
|
34
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
34
|
35
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
34
|
36
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
34
|
37
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
30
|
38
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
27
|
39
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
27
|
40
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|
26
|
41
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
25
|
42
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|
24
|
43
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
23
|
44
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
22
|
45
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
22
|
46
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
21
|
47
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
21
|
48
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
21
|
49
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
21
|
50
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
21
|
51
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
20
|
52
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
20
|
53
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
20
|
54
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|
20
|
55
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
19
|
56
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
19
|
57
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
19
|
58
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
18
|
59
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
18
|
60
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
17
|
61
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
17
|
62
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
17
|
63
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
16
|
64
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|
15
|
65
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
15
|
66
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
13
|
67
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
13
|
68
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
13
|
69
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
13
|
70
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
13
|
71
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
12
|
72
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
11
|
73
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
11
|
74
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|
10
|
75
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
10
|
76
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
10
|
77
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
10
|
78
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
9
|
79
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
8
|
80
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
7
|
81
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
6
|
82
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
6
|
83
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
6
|
84
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
6
|
85
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
5
|
86
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
5
|
87
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
5
|
88
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
5
|
89
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
4
|
90
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
3
|
91
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
3
|
92
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
2
|
93
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
94
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
2
|
95
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
69
|
2
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
40
|
3
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
24
|
4
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
23
|
5
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
21
|
6
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
12
|
7
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
11
|
8
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
11
|
9
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
10
|
10
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
10
|
11
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
9
|
12
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
9
|
13
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
9
|
14
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
9
|
15
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
9
|
16
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
7
|
17
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
6
|
18
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
6
|
19
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
6
|
20
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
6
|
21
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
6
|
22
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
6
|
23
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
6
|
24
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
5
|
25
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
5
|
26
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
5
|
27
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
4
|
28
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
4
|
29
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3
|
30
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3
|
31
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3
|
32
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
3
|
33
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
3
|
34
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
2
|
35
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
2
|
36
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
2
|
37
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
2
|
38
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2
|
39
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
2
|
40
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
2
|
41
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
2
|
42
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
43
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
2
|
44
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1
|
45
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1
|
46
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1
|
47
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1
|
48
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1
|
49
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor
|
1
|
50
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1
|
51
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1
|
52
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
1
|
53
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
60:52:01
|
2
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:0:57
|
3
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:12:33
|
4
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:20:54
|
5
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:27:08
|
6
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:34:54
|
7
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
0:43:31
|
8
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:46:22
|
9
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:51:16
|
10
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:19:00
|
11
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:28:11
|
12
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
1:28:25
|
13
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:29:10
|
14
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1:37:26
|
15
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
1:44:33
|
16
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:47:09
|
17
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:47:56
|
18
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|
1:50:15
|
19
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:58:31
|
20
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|
1:58:37
|
21
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:01:40
|
22
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
2:06:48
|
23
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:07:34
|
24
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:11:01
|
25
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:15:13
|
26
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:17:45
|
27
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:19:03
|
28
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:26:29
|
29
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
2:26:55
|
30
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
2:28:14
|
31
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
2:28:45
|
32
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
2:31:32
|
33
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:37:23
|
34
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2:44:24
|
35
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
2:48:32
|
36
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
2:50:56
|
37
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
2:54:16
|
38
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
2:59:12
|
39
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
2:59:55
|
40
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:01:38
|
41
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
3:03:37
|
42
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
3:06:24
|
43
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:15:04
|
44
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
3:15:36
|
45
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
3:21:01
|
46
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:31:15
|
47
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
3:33:37
|
48
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
3:37:17
|
49
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
3:37:20
|
50
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
4:08:00
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Decathlon CMA CGM
|
182:40:29
|
2
|
XDS Astana
|
0:56:34
|
3
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:13:46
|
4
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:15:24
|
5
|
Bahrain Victorious
|
1:16:07
|
6
|
Netcompany Ineos
|
1:20:31
|
7
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:29:28
|
8
|
Movistar Team
|
1:39:01
|
9
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:02:21
|
10
|
Lidl-Trek
|
2:27:05
|
11
|
Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
2:33:11
|
12
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:36:19
|
13
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
2:45:18
|
14
|
NSN Cycling
|
3:01:16
|
15
|
Jayco Alula
|
3:04:55
|
16
|
Tudor
|
3:05:32
|
17
|
Pinarello-Q36.5
|
3:19:53
|
18
|
Kern Pharma
|
3:37:29
|
19
|
Lotto Intermarche
|
3:54:07
|
20
|
Cofidis
|
4:20:01
|
21
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
4:21:10
|
22
|
Picnic Postnl
|
5:37:35
|
23
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
6:01:49
Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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