Enric Mas (Movistar) issued a brilliant defense of his Vuelta a España lead amid the expected onslaught from Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in the stage 18 time trial, which was won by Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling).

Küng blitzed the flat 32.1km course in a time of 35:22, beating the surprise package from the early starters, Callum Thornley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), by a margin of three seconds.

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) bagged the final spot on the day’s podium, but the general classification contenders at the very bottom of the start order were where the true drama lay just three days from the end of this Vuelta.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Mas, starting the day with a general classification lead of 2:06 on Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) and 2:10 on Roglič, defended his red jersey in impressive fashion. He finished it 1:37 ahead of Roglič, with Gall slipping to third at 3:01.

Roglič failed to produce a display of the vintage of his best time trialling days, which saw him win the Olympic Games and lay the foundations for multiple Grand Tour wins, but he still placed fourth on the day, 18 seconds down on Küng and ahead of an in-form Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Mas, meanwhile, performed better than expected. He said he’d sign for a concession of 90 seconds ahead of the stage, which was widely flagged as a ballpark for the sort of damage Roglič might inflict. In the end, it was just 33 seconds, as Mas stormed through the second half of the course to place 12th on the day.

Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe posts a strong ride with fourth on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Küng

The all-important stage 18 time trial took place between two of the three towns that make up the ‘Sherry Triangle’ in south east Spain, with 32.1km linking El Puerto de Santa Maria and Jerez de la Frontera in south east Spain. The route, which featured only a couple of gentle uphill drags, was blasted inland by a strong tailwind, before turning back into a headwind in the final few kilometers.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Mas vs Roglič battle dominated the build-up, and has dominated this report so far, but this was a brilliant win from Küng, a world-class time trial operator for many years now, whose career has always been marked by near misses in the biggest events.

The final stage of the 2024 Vuelta was Küng's first Grand Tour stage victory and he now has another one to go with it after a bold performance in which he barreled down the gentle descents and committed to each bend in the road. It nearly saw him come unstuck on a couple of occasions but he held it upright.

As he did so, Thornley was watching nervously, the young Scottish rider having occupied the hotseat for much of the day. The 23-year-old is riding his first season in the WorldTour and despite placing third, behind Küng, in the recent Tour de Pologne time trial, this was very much a breakthrough ride.

Great Britain's Callum Thornley of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images)

The margin between Küng and Thornley was just two seconds in the end, with Almeida looking more like his old self with a third-place finish nine seconds down.

There was disappointment for Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep), who came so close in the opening prologue but could only manage ninth on the day, while Wout van Aert went for it but perhaps dampened the hype comparing him to his form of a few years ago by fading to finish fifth.

"In the end, you have to win. It doesn’t matter by how big of a margin. Yes, OK, [it’s my] 24th victory, probably a few that I lost also by only two seconds or even less, so in the end, I’m just super happy to take the win here," said Küng.

"I think over the span of the 32 kilometres, really, you had to be dialed in from the start. When it’s such a fast time trial, you cannot have any costly mistakes, and when it’s so fast, it’s also hard to make a difference. I had a bit of a difficult moment after the second climb, but then I also like misjudged a few corners there, but then I was able to get back into the rhythm, and so for me, that’s where I made the difference."

Stage 18 winner Stefan Küng (Image credit: Getty Images)

The GC battle

All eyes were on the final few starters, the ones who will contest the overall title at this Vuelta a España in the final few days, and especially on Roglič, billed as the danger-man of this Vuelta.

The Slovenian set off strongly, and appeared to be doing considerable damage to both Gall and Mas as he went 22 seconds quicker than both of them at the first intermediate checkpoint after 11km. Extrapolating that time gap would have given him an advantage of just over a minute by the finish.

Enric Mas (Movistar) on stage 18 ITT (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the end, it was worse for Gall and much better for Mas, indicating how the race leader rallied and came fighting back in the final two thirds of the course. By the second checkpoint, after 22km, Mas was only 27 seconds down, and he only conceded a further six to Roglič in the final third of the course.

Gall, meanwhile, struggled badly in the discipline he dislikes so much, losing 1:28 to Roglič, who leapfrogs him into second place. Gall is now more than three minutes off the overall lead and even 1:24 behind Roglič.

Austrian rider Felix Gall crosses the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos) produced a middling ride to place 17th on the day but still put time into the riders above and below him. He clawed 34 seconds back on fourth-placed Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), whom he now trails by 43 seconds, and put 27 seconds into white jersey rival Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain Victorious), whom he leads by 57 seconds.

Clément Berthet (Decathlon CMA CGM) enjoyed a strong ride to move up to places into seventh, at the expense of Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), who produced an uncharacteristically poor TT in 28th place, and Cristian Rodriguez, whose XDS-Astana teammate Harold Tejada continues to round out the top 10.

For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.

Stage 18 Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:35:22 2 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03 3 João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:00:09 4 Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:19 5 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:00:20 6 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:21 7 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:00:26 8 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:00:30 9 Ethan Edward Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep 0:00:32 10 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:00:33 11 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:48 12 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 13 Andrew Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:00:54 14 Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:55 15 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana 0:01:01 16 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Edgar Oscar Onley (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:11 18 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:01:19 19 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla 0:01:20 20 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:38 22 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) XDS Astana 0:01:42 23 Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:43 24 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:45 25 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:01:47 27 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:01:52 28 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:01:54 29 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:02:01 30 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:02:04 31 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:02:06 32 Sunekær Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:02:08 33 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:02:16 34 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:02:21 35 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:02:22 36 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:02:27 37 Xavier Finlay Xavier Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 0:02:30 38 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:02:31 39 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:02:36 40 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:02:41 41 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:02:45 42 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:02:54 43 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:02:56 44 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:03:03 45 William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:03:08 46 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:03:09 47 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team 0:03:11 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:03:17 51 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:03:19 53 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:22 54 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:26 55 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:03:27 57 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:03:35 58 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:03:39 59 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:03:40 60 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:03:41 61 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:43 63 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:45 64 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:03:46 65 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:47 67 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:03:49 68 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:03:50 69 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:03:52 70 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 0:03:55 71 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 0:03:57 72 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:03:58 73 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Team 0:04:02 74 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:04:07 76 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep 0:04:09 77 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team 0:04:10 78 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:11 79 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:13 81 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Jack Haig (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:16 83 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) Ef Education- Aevolo 0:04:17 84 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:04:18 85 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:04:19 86 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:04:21 87 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:04:23 88 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:24 89 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:26 90 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:04:28 91 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:32 92 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 91 - Cell 2 93 Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:36 94 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:04:38 97 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:40 98 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:04:42 99 Cort Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:04:44 101 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:04:46 102 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 0:04:48 103 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost Row 103 - Cell 2 105 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 104 - Cell 2 106 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 0:04:50 107 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:51 108 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 0:04:52 109 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team Row 108 - Cell 2 110 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 109 - Cell 2 111 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 110 - Cell 2 112 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:04:54 113 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 0:04:56 114 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:57 115 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:04:59 116 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:02 117 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:05:03 118 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 117 - Cell 2 119 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:08 120 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 119 - Cell 2 121 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:10 122 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 0:05:11 123 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:13 124 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 0:05:16 125 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Team 0:05:20 126 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Team Row 125 - Cell 2 127 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:05:22 128 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:26 129 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:40 130 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:05:41 131 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:42 132 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:45 133 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 132 - Cell 2 134 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla 0:05:48 135 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 0:05:49 136 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 0:06:01 137 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla Row 136 - Cell 2 138 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 0:06:03 139 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:06:11 140 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:06:13 141 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:06:17 142 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:06:19 143 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 0:06:47 144 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché 0:06:48 145 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:06:59 146 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:07:03 147 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:24 148 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:07:49 DNS Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis Row 148 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:25 2 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:18 3 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:45 4 Andrew Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:00:51 5 Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 6 Edgar Oscar Onley (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:08 7 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:35 8 Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:40 9 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:42 10 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:01:49 11 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:01:58 12 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:02:01 13 Xavier Finlay Xavier Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 0:02:27 14 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:03:00 15 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 0:03:06 16 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team 0:03:08 17 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:19 18 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:03:36 19 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:03:38 20 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:03:43 21 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:44 23 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:03:49 24 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:04:04 25 Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:10 26 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) Ef Education- Aevolo 0:04:14 27 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:04:16 28 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:04:20 29 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:21 30 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:23 31 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:04:29 32 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:04:43 33 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:04:45 34 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 0:04:53 35 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:54 36 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:05:00 37 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:05 39 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:07 40 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:10 41 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:05:42 42 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 0:05:58 43 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 0:06:00 44 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:06:10 45 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:06:14 46 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:06:16 47 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché 0:06:45 48 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:06:56 49 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:07:00 50 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:21

Swipe to scroll horizontally Teams Rank Name Result 1 Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:46:49 2 Visma-Lease a Bike 0:02:34 3 UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:02:37 4 XDS Astana 0:03:01 5 EF Education-EasyPost 0:03:33 6 Tudor 0:03:44 7 Decathlon CMA CGM 0:03:59 8 Groupama-FDJ United 0:04:56 9 Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Movistar Team 0:05:56 11 Soudal Quick-Step 0:06:02 12 Lidl-Trek 0:06:15 13 Jayco Alula 0:06:16 14 Netcompany Ineos 0:07:37 15 Bahrain Victorious 0:08:51 16 Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:09:28 17 Picnic Postnl 0:09:56 18 Cofidis 0:10:12 19 Kern Pharma 0:10:33 20 Lotto Intermarche 0:10:35 21 NSN Cycling 0:10:40 22 Uno-X Mobility 0:11:08 23 Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:11:46

General Classification after stage 18

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 60:45:58 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:37 3 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:03:01 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:05:17 5 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:06:03 6 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:00 7 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:07:47 8 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:07:51 9 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 0:09:57 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:10:34 12 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:18:36 13 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:21:23 14 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:26:57 15 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:33:11 16 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:39:54 17 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:40:57 18 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:43:17 19 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling 0:46:50 20 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:47:37 21 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 0:49:34 22 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 0:52:25 23 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:57:19 24 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 0:58:07 25 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 1:03:13 26 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 1:06:29 27 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 1:08:18 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 1:09:54 29 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:17:41 30 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 1:20:37 31 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 1:22:37 32 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 1:25:03 33 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 1:25:16 34 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1:26:53 35 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:31:02 36 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 1:33:03 37 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step 1:33:21 38 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor 1:33:28 39 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:34:14 40 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 1:34:28 41 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:34:38 42 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 1:35:13 43 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 1:37:20 44 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:39:10 45 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 1:43:29 46 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 1:44:01 47 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 1:50:36 48 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 1:52:39 49 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:53:12 50 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:53:59 51 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 1:55:18 52 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 1:55:34 53 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:55:47 54 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 1:55:51 55 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious 1:56:01 56 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor 1:56:05 57 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor 1:56:18 58 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling 1:58:02 59 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 1:58:13 60 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 1:59:46 61 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 2:02:10 62 William Barta (USA) Tudor 2:04:04 63 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 2:04:34 64 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 2:04:37 65 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling 2:04:40 66 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 2:07:43 67 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma 2:09:56 68 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 2:11:54 69 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 2:12:51 70 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:13:37 71 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2:15:02 72 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:17:04 73 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 2:17:06 74 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 2:19:12 75 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla 2:20:55 76 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:21:16 77 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 2:22:40 78 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 2:23:03 79 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:23:23 80 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:23:48 81 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 2:25:06 82 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike 2:25:21 83 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 2:30:53 84 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:32:32 85 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 2:32:58 86 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 2:34:17 87 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 2:34:48 88 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 2:34:55 89 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 2:37:03 90 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor 2:37:04 91 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 2:37:35 92 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:38:10 93 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 2:43:17 94 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:43:26 95 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 2:45:44 96 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche 2:46:58 97 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:49:01 98 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 2:49:37 99 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 2:50:27 100 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 2:53:45 101 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 2:54:35 102 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 2:56:59 103 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 2:58:28 104 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 2:59:17 105 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 3:00:19 106 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana 3:00:44 107 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling 3:00:50 108 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar 3:01:22 109 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 3:03:42 110 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 3:05:15 111 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 3:05:58 112 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 3:07:34 113 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3:07:41 114 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 3:09:36 115 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 3:09:40 116 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 3:11:22 117 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 3:11:42 118 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 3:11:43 119 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 3:12:27 120 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 3:13:21 121 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma 3:17:24 122 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 3:19:50 123 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 3:20:26 124 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 3:21:07 125 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 3:21:39 126 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 3:21:56 127 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 3:21:58 128 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar 3:24:20 129 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 3:27:04 130 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla 3:27:14 131 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 3:28:13 132 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 3:29:37 133 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3:30:08 134 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3:34:11 135 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 3:37:01 136 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3:37:18 137 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 3:39:40 138 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 3:43:20 139 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 3:43:23 140 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 3:48:28 141 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma 3:51:04 142 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 4:03:21 143 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 4:03:45 144 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 4:05:47 145 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 4:13:20 146 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 4:14:03 147 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla 4:25:04 148 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek 4:59:06

Swipe to scroll horizontally Points classification Rank Name Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 306 2 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 239 3 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 171 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 141 5 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 116 6 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 90 7 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 84 8 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 83 9 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 79 10 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 78 11 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling 74 12 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 73 13 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 64 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 61 15 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 59 16 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 56 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 54 18 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 53 19 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 51 20 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor 50 21 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 47 22 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 47 23 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 47 24 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 47 25 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 46 26 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 45 27 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 44 28 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 42 29 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 41 30 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 38 31 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 38 32 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 38 33 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 35 34 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 34 35 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 34 36 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 34 37 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 30 38 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 27 39 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 27 40 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar 26 41 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 25 42 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla 24 43 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 23 44 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 22 45 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 22 46 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 21 47 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 21 48 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 21 49 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 21 50 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 21 51 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 20 52 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 20 53 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 20 54 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor 20 55 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 19 56 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 19 57 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 19 58 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 18 59 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 18 60 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 17 61 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 17 62 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 17 63 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 16 64 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor 15 65 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 15 66 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 13 67 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 13 68 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 13 69 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 13 70 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13 71 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 12 72 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 11 73 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 11 74 William Barta (USA) Tudor 10 75 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 10 76 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 10 77 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma 10 78 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 9 79 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 8 80 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 7 81 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 6 82 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 6 83 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana 6 84 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 6 85 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 5 86 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 5 87 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 5 88 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 5 89 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 4 90 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 3 91 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 3 92 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 2 93 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 94 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 2 95 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mountains classification Rank Name Result 1 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 69 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 40 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 24 4 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 23 5 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 21 6 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 12 7 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 11 8 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 11 9 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 10 10 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 10 11 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 9 12 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 9 13 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 9 14 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 9 15 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 9 16 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 7 17 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 6 18 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 6 19 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 6 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 6 21 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 6 22 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 6 23 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla 6 24 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 5 25 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 5 26 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 5 27 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 4 28 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 4 29 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 3 30 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3 31 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 3 32 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 3 33 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 3 34 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 2 35 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 2 36 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 2 37 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2 38 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 2 39 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla 2 40 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 2 41 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 2 42 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 43 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 2 44 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1 45 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 1 46 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 1 47 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 1 48 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 1 49 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor 1 50 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 1 51 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 1 52 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 1 53 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders classification Rank Name Result 1 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 60:52:01 2 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:0:57 3 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:12:33 4 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:20:54 5 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:27:08 6 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:34:54 7 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 0:43:31 8 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 0:46:22 9 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:51:16 10 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 1:19:00 11 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:28:11 12 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 1:28:25 13 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 1:29:10 14 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 1:37:26 15 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 1:44:33 16 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:47:09 17 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:47:56 18 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor 1:50:15 19 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 1:58:31 20 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling 1:58:37 21 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 2:01:40 22 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 2:06:48 23 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:07:34 24 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:11:01 25 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:15:13 26 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:17:45 27 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 2:19:03 28 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:26:29 29 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 2:26:55 30 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 2:28:14 31 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 2:28:45 32 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 2:31:32 33 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:37:23 34 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 2:44:24 35 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 2:48:32 36 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 2:50:56 37 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 2:54:16 38 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 2:59:12 39 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 2:59:55 40 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3:01:38 41 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 3:03:37 42 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 3:06:24 43 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 3:15:04 44 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 3:15:36 45 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 3:21:01 46 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3:31:15 47 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 3:33:37 48 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 3:37:17 49 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 3:37:20 50 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 4:08:00