'I want to enjoy it' – Fem van Empel to restart racing career with FDJ United-Suez after mental health break

Van Empel celebrated her 50th CX win last winter, shortly before pressing pause on her career

Dutch cyclo-cross star Fem van Empel is set to restart her career this autumn, signing for FDJ United-Suez with immediate effect ten months after announcing she would be taking a break from racing.

Van Empel, 24, ended her 2025/26 cyclo-cross campaign early in November last year and in December confirmed she would take a break from racing, citing a lack of motivation and enjoyment of the sport, not long after her 50th major CX victory. In March, she confirmed that hiatus would be indefinite, with no road return planned for 2026.

She was racing for Visma-Lease a Bike on the road and CX at the time, with a contract that ran through to the end of 2027. Despite the team's full support, that contract was formally terminated on January 1, making Van Empel a free agent.

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"Right now, I’m facing some challenges. After discussing it with the team, we’ve decided that taking a break from racing is the best step for my mental health and well-being," she said at the time. "I’ll focus on my recovery with the goal of coming back stronger."

With no timeline for her recovery given, there were no expectations of a speedy return, but the Dutchwoman seems to have already found her desire to come back, signing with FDJ United-Suez for the rest of 2026.

"I'm ready for a new adventure and very excited about starting from scratch. Above all, I want to have a lot of fun," Van Empel said in a brief statement

While it has not been officially confirmed, Van Empel's arrival only adds to the suspected news that FDJ will be formally registering a cyclo-cross team this winter. They already have French champion Célia Gery on their books, whose main career aim is a cyclo-cross world title, and they have also signed former junior European champion Anja Grossmann.

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"With Fem, as with Anja Grossmann and Kate Courtney, we are also reinforcing our ambition to build a truly multidisciplinary project, capable of welcoming great champions with their own backgrounds, personalities and ambitions," FDJ general manager Stephen Delcourt said.

The most prolific winner of her generation on the cyclo-cross bike, and successful in MTB too, a healthy and happy Van Empel is undoubtedly an extremely strong addition to any multi-disciplinary squad.

"Fem’s arrival means a lot to us. We all know what a tremendous champion she is and everything she has already accomplished," Delcourt added. "But today, our priority is first and foremost to support her so that she can rediscover the joy of riding, her smile, and the freedom to fully express herself.

"Our role goes beyond performance. We want to create an environment in which our athletes can progress, feel supported and thrive, both on and off the bike. More than anything, we can't wait to see Fem smiling on her bike again, enjoying competition, and fully blossoming as an athlete and as a woman. The rest will follow naturally."

It remains to be confirmed when Van Empel will make her return to racing, and indeed what her programme may look like with FDJ and whether a full-time return to road racing is slated – she only started three road races in 2025 for Visma – but signing a new contract is the first step in the next chapter of the 24-year-old's career.