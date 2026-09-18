'I want to enjoy it' – Fem van Empel to restart racing career with FDJ United-Suez after mental health break

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Dutch rider joins French team with immediate effect, pointing towards cyclo-cross comeback this winter

Fem van Empel smiles and holds a sign celebrating her 50th cyclo-cross win
Van Empel celebrated her 50th CX win last winter, shortly before pressing pause on her career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch cyclo-cross star Fem van Empel is set to restart her career this autumn, signing for FDJ United-Suez with immediate effect ten months after announcing she would be taking a break from racing.

Van Empel, 24, ended her 2025/26 cyclo-cross campaign early in November last year and in December confirmed she would take a break from racing, citing a lack of motivation and enjoyment of the sport, not long after her 50th major CX victory. In March, she confirmed that hiatus would be indefinite, with no road return planned for 2026.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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